NBA Playoffs 2020 Live Stream: Watch Basketball Game Schedule Online Reddit For Free

The NBA Bubble provided nonstop action as Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs 2020. Their reward? A first-round battle with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite all the uncertainty encompassing the 2019-20 season, the NBA finds itself during a (somewhat) traditional position: sixteen groups fighting for an attempt at the title.

The first spherical of the 2020 NBA playoffs is about to start Gregorian calendar month. seventeen within the league’s “bubble” at the filmmaker World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The postseason ought to finish no later than October. 13, as long as groups will avoid a coronavirus (COVID-19) eruption inside the field.

The setting has tested to be safe to date, thus there’s optimism a champion are topped within the close to future.

Below you will find everything to grasp regarding look the 2020 NBA playoffs, together with postseason matchups and series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

The 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

How to watch NBA playoff games

The 2020 NBA playoffs broadcasts will once again be split between ESPN and TNT. First- and second-round games are scattered across both networks, including several primetime matchups on ABC.

ESPN owns exclusive broadcast rights to the Eastern Conference finals, and TNT covers the Western Conference finals. Every game during the NBA Finals will be shown exclusively on ABC.

The primary outlets for live-streaming 2020 NBA playoff games are Watch ESPN and Watch TNT, both available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

NBA playoffs schedule, results

Eastern Conference second round results

(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 31 Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 2 Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0) 6:30 p.m. ESPN Sept. 4 Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads 3-0) 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 6 Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT) (Miami leads 3-1) 3:30 p.m. ABC Sept. 8 Game 5 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 10 Game 6* TBD ESPN Sept. 12 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Aug. 30 Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0) 1 p.m. ESPN Sept. 1 Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0) 5:30 p.m. ESPN Sept. 3 Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads 2-1) 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 5 Raptors 100, Celtics 93 (Series tied 2-2) 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 7 Game 5 6:30 p.m. TNT Sept. 9 Game 6 6:30 p.m. ESPN Sept. 11 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

Western Conference second round results

(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Sept. 4 Rockets 112, Lakers 97 (Houston leads 1-0) 9 p.m. ESPN Sept. 6 Lakers 117, Rockets 109 (Series tied 1-1) 8:30 p.m. ABC Sept. 8 Game 3 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 10 Game 4 TBD TNT Sept. 12 Game 5 TBD ESPN Sept. 14 Game 6* TBD TNT Sept. 16 Game 7* TBD TNT

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets

Date Game Time (ET) National TV Sept. 3 Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 (Los Angeles leads 1-0) 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 5 Nuggets 110, Clippers 101 (Seried tied 1-1) 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 7 Game 3 9 p.m. TNT Sept. 9 Game 4 9 p.m. ESPN Sept. 11 Game 5 TBD TNT Sept. 13 Game 6* TBD ESPN Sept. 15 Game 7* TBD ESPN

*if necessary

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic: Milwaukee wins series, 4-1

Game 1: Magic 122, Bucks 110

Game 2: Bucks 111, Magic 96

Game 3: Bucks 121, Magic 107

Game 4: Bucks 121, Magic 106

Game 5: Bucks 118, Magic 104

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets: Toronto wins series, 4-0

Game 1: Raptors 134, Nets 110

Game 2: Raptors 104, Nets 99

Game 3: Raptors 117, Nets 92

Game 4: Raptors 150, Nets 122

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers: Boston wins series, 4-0

Game 1: Celtics 109, 76ers 101

Game 2: Celtics 128, 76ers 101

Game 3: Celtics 102, 76ers 94

Game 4: Celtics 110, 76ers 106

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat: Miami wins series, 4-0

Game 1: Heat 113, Pacers 101

Game 2: Heat 109, Pacers 100

Game 3: Heat 124, Pacers 115

Game 4: Heat 99, Pacers 87

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers: Los Angeles wins series, 4-1

Game 1: Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93

Game 2: Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88

Game 3: Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108

Game 4: Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115

Game 5: Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks: Los Angeles wins series, 4-2

Game 1: Clippers 118, Mavericks 110

Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 114

Game 3: Clippers 130, Mavericks 122

Game 4: Mavericks 135, Clippers 133

Game 5: Clippers 154, Mavericks 111

Game 6: Clippers 111, Mavericks 97

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz: Denver wins series, 4-3

Game 1: Nuggets 135, Jazz 125

Game 2: Jazz 124, Nuggets 105

Game 3: Jazz 124, Nuggets 87

Game 4: Jazz 129, Nuggets 127

Game 5: Nuggets 117, Jazz 107

Game 6: Nuggets 119, Jazz 107

Game 7: Nuggets 80, Jazz 78

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder: Houston wins series, 4-3

Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108

Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98

Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107

Game 4: Thunder 117, Rockets 114

Game 5: Rockets 114, Thunder 80

Game 6: Thunder 104, Rockets 100

Game 7: Rockets 104, Thunder 102

