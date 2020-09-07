NBA Playoffs 2020 Live Stream: Watch Basketball Game Schedule Online Reddit For Free

The NBA Bubble provided nonstop action as Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers punched their ticket to the NBA playoffs 2020. Their reward? A first-round battle with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Despite all the uncertainty encompassing the 2019-20 season, the NBA finds itself during a (somewhat) traditional position: sixteen groups fighting for an attempt at the title.

The first spherical of the 2020 NBA playoffs is about to start Gregorian calendar month. seventeen within the league’s “bubble” at the filmmaker World Resort in Orlando, Fla. The postseason ought to finish no later than October. 13, as long as groups will avoid a coronavirus (COVID-19) eruption inside the field.

The setting has tested to be safe to date, thus there’s optimism a champion are topped within the close to future.

Below you will find everything to grasp regarding look the 2020 NBA playoffs, together with postseason matchups and series-by-series TV schedules.

NBA playoff bracket 2020

The 2020 NBA playoffs will follow the typical format with full best-of-seven series all the way through the NBA Finals.

How to watch NBA playoff games

The 2020 NBA playoffs broadcasts will once again be split between ESPN and TNT. First- and second-round games are scattered across both networks, including several primetime matchups on ABC.

ESPN owns exclusive broadcast rights to the Eastern Conference finals, and TNT covers the Western Conference finals. Every game during the NBA Finals will be shown exclusively on ABC.

The primary outlets for live-streaming 2020 NBA playoff games are Watch ESPN and Watch TNT, both available on desktop and by downloading the mobile app. You can also stream games live by signing up for fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

NBA playoffs schedule, results

Eastern Conference second round results

(1) Bucks vs. (5) Heat

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 31Heat 115, Bucks 104 (Miami leads 1-0)6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 2Heat 116, Bucks 114 (Miami leads 2-0)6:30 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 4Heat 115, Bucks 100 (Miami leads 3-0)6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 6Bucks 118, Heat 115 (OT) (Miami leads 3-1)3:30 p.m.ABC
Sept. 8Game 56:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 10Game 6*TBDESPN
Sept. 12Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(2) Raptors vs. (3) Celtics

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Aug. 30Celtics 112, Raptors 94 (Boston leads 1-0)1 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 1Celtics 102, Raptors 99 (Boston leads 2-0)5:30 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 3Raptors 104, Celtics 103 (Boston leads 2-1)6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 5Raptors 100, Celtics 93 (Series tied 2-2)6:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 7Game 56:30 p.m.TNT
Sept. 9Game 66:30 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 11Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

Western Conference second round results

(1) Lakers vs. (4) Rockets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Sept. 4Rockets 112, Lakers 97 (Houston leads 1-0)9 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 6Lakers 117, Rockets 109 (Series tied 1-1)8:30 p.m.ABC
Sept. 8Game 39 p.m.TNT
Sept. 10Game 4TBDTNT
Sept. 12Game 5TBDESPN
Sept. 14Game 6*TBDTNT
Sept. 16Game 7*TBDTNT

*if necessary

(2) Clippers vs. (3) Nuggets

DateGameTime (ET)National TV
Sept. 3Clippers 120, Nuggets 97 (Los Angeles leads 1-0)9 p.m.TNT
Sept. 5Nuggets 110, Clippers 101 (Seried tied 1-1)9 p.m.TNT
Sept. 7Game 39 p.m.TNT
Sept. 9Game 49 p.m.ESPN
Sept. 11Game 5TBDTNT
Sept. 13Game 6*TBDESPN
Sept. 15Game 7*TBDESPN

*if necessary

Eastern Conference first round results

(1) Bucks vs. (8) Magic: Milwaukee wins series, 4-1

  • Game 1: Magic 122, Bucks 110
  • Game 2: Bucks 111, Magic 96
  • Game 3: Bucks 121, Magic 107
  • Game 4: Bucks 121, Magic 106
  • Game 5: Bucks 118, Magic 104

(2) Raptors vs. (7) Nets: Toronto wins series, 4-0

  • Game 1: Raptors 134, Nets 110
  • Game 2: Raptors 104, Nets 99
  • Game 3: Raptors 117, Nets 92
  • Game 4: Raptors 150, Nets 122

(3) Celtics vs. (6) 76ers: Boston wins series, 4-0

  • Game 1: Celtics 109, 76ers 101
  • Game 2: Celtics 128, 76ers 101
  • Game 3: Celtics 102, 76ers 94
  • Game 4: Celtics 110, 76ers 106

(4) Pacers vs. (5) Heat: Miami wins series, 4-0

  • Game 1: Heat 113, Pacers 101
  • Game 2: Heat 109, Pacers 100
  • Game 3: Heat 124, Pacers 115
  • Game 4: Heat 99, Pacers 87

Western Conference first round results

(1) Lakers vs. (8) Trail Blazers: Los Angeles wins series, 4-1

  • Game 1: Trail Blazers 100, Lakers 93
  • Game 2: Lakers 111, Trail Blazers 88
  • Game 3: Lakers 116, Trail Blazers 108
  • Game 4: Lakers 135, Trail Blazers 115
  • Game 5: Lakers 131, Trail Blazers 122

(2) Clippers vs. (7) Mavericks: Los Angeles wins series, 4-2

  • Game 1: Clippers 118, Mavericks 110
  • Game 2: Mavericks 127, Clippers 114
  • Game 3: Clippers 130, Mavericks 122
  • Game 4: Mavericks 135, Clippers 133
  • Game 5: Clippers 154, Mavericks 111
  • Game 6: Clippers 111, Mavericks 97

(3) Nuggets vs. (6) Jazz: Denver wins series, 4-3

  • Game 1: Nuggets 135, Jazz 125
  • Game 2: Jazz 124, Nuggets 105
  • Game 3: Jazz 124, Nuggets 87
  • Game 4: Jazz 129, Nuggets 127
  • Game 5: Nuggets 117, Jazz 107
  • Game 6: Nuggets 119, Jazz 107
  • Game 7: Nuggets 80, Jazz 78

(4) Rockets vs. (5) Thunder: Houston wins series, 4-3

  • Game 1: Rockets 123, Thunder 108
  • Game 2: Rockets 111, Thunder 98
  • Game 3: Thunder 119, Rockets 107
  • Game 4: Thunder 117, Rockets 114
  • Game 5: Rockets 114, Thunder 80
  • Game 6: Thunder 104, Rockets 100
  • Game 7: Rockets 104, Thunder 102

