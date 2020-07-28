NBA reboot likely to give TV audience new sights and sounds

During a normal NBA season, the sights and sounds of the arenas serve as a striking backdrop and a home court advantage for your teams.

But since fans are not allowed in the stands for the next restart due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the restart of the league's Orlando area bubble will have a decidedly different feel for both players and coaches as well as for the television audience watching from afar.

The NBA has promised to do its best to bring in some of the noises and familiar environments that players are used to playing, and fans have become used to seeing when the curtain officially drops on Thursday night.

Count former NBA head coach Stan Van Gundy, who will serve as analyst for one of TNT's broadcasts on opening night, among those curious to see how players will be affected by the outlier setup and what kind of previously inaudible information on the court it might be available. to fans who watch remotely.

"I think the idea is correct, because without noise, it is almost disturbing," said Van Gundy. "I mean, it's not what any player or coach is used to."

Visually, the NBA will take advantage of the unique environment by trying to bring fans even closer to on-court action through a 31-camera setup, most of which will be robotically operated.

Next Gen NBA director Sara Zuckert said the league will employ an "audio soundscape" that will try to mimic, at least as much as possible, the arenas of local teams.

The league started testing some of its new improvements during scrimmages last week, though they're saving a lot for when the games officially count.

“Amplifying the microphones in the sand can really lead to a better feel and sound. You will hear a lot of squeaky squeaks and bouncing balls, "said Zuckert.

The league has also worked with Microsoft to digitally bring fans' real faces and voices to broadcasts through its Microsoft Teams platform. These selected fans, to be determined by the home team in each game, will be seen on screens within the arena and heard on television broadcasts.

Van Gundy said that accounting for the fan variable is as much about need as it is about innovation.

"It's not like (NBA Commissioner) Adam Silver sat down and said, 'Hey, you know, let's do some of these things. They will be better than having fans in the game. "That was not what happened," said Van Gundy. "It was that we couldn't have fans in our game, how can we make the atmosphere the best it can be under the circumstances? And that's what they've tried to do."

While some on-court interactions will remain muted even with enhanced audio, it certainly won't stifle everything. There is simply no way to account for the lack of sounds generally created by crowds in NBA arenas with seats between 18,000 and 20,000.

It could possibly include everything from the occasional curse word to other interactions on the court that teams may want to keep quiet. And banks could be a factor in providing off-court power to fill the gap created by a lack of fans.

All of this should provide some gifts for players and fans alike, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said.

"I don't think we need scouts right now, because every time a coach makes a call, we're going to listen to it." Every time we do one, they'll listen to it, "he said." I don't think there are many secrets, that's for sure. I think players will hear things they have never heard before. Officials, unfortunately, will hear things they have never heard before. "

Players know it will be different, too, though some don't expect much more than good-natured pranks, that even the officials also join in from time to time.

"Honestly, everyone is so concerned about the trash they talk about," said Utah Guard Donovan Mitchell. "There are a lot of jokes on the floor." Obviously, when playoff time comes, that goes out the window. ”

Putting the trash aside, TNT play-by-play man Kevin Harlan said fans will also receive an appreciation for the amount of coaching that happens on the court, such as by players like Oklahoma City guard Chris Paul.

"I think it will amaze people and amaze others when they hear how much a game is vocally controlled," Harlan said. "He uses his voice as much as any player in the game on both ends of the court: calling the defenses, calling the offense, leading the players to the front, telling the boys to help solve a problem." … It's just one example out of many that I think people will really be amazed at how much communication is taking place on the floor. "