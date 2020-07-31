NBA resumes: Jazz and Pelicans players knelt before the league's reopening season begins

Just before the start of the game on Thursday night, the players, who were joined by coaches and game officials, knelt.

Players also wore black "Black Lives Matter" shirts both during warm-ups and in the National Anthem.

On the game's jerseys, the names of the players were replaced by messages like "Equality," "I am a man," "Ally," and "Say your name," sending a clear message in support of the social justice movement.

After the moment, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said he will not force players to stand up during the anthem.

"I respect the unified act of peaceful protest by our teams for social justice and, in these unique circumstances, I will not enforce our long-standing rule that requires us to remain during the execution of our national anthem."

The New Orleans Pelicans, in a statement, said the team upholds "ideals of freedom of expression and the right to protest peacefully."

"Collectively with the Utah Jazz, our organization joins the NBA to support our players and coaches. To promote significant change regarding social justice and racial equality, the Pelicans of New Orleans have partnered with our players, staff and coaches to create a Social Justice Leadership Alliance is committed to promoting discussion, listening and learning and taking action to bring about positive change in our community and our country, "he said.

The Jazz stated that the team is "committed to advancing social justice and supporting players, coaches and staff as they exercise their First Amendment rights, and use their voices, their experiences and their platforms to express themselves peacefully."

Demonstrations in sports leagues.

The NBA is not the first league to restart its season with players kneeling in support of the movement.

The WNBA, when the league started its season last week, dedicated the season to Breonna Taylor and the Say Her Name campaign. Outside of basketball, many MLB players also knelt when their season resumed earlier this month.

All of these protests occur amid riots in the US over the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd, and mirror that of Colin Kaepernick during the 2016-17 NFL season.

The deaths have sparked ongoing protests across the country and have led to calls for racial equality, social justice, and police reform in the United States, among other demands.

Coronavirus protections

The NBA returned after a 20-week hiatus to a so-called bubble, in Orlando, Florida.

Amid the pandemic, the league took precautions Thursday to protect itself against the coronavirus. The scorer's table was surrounded by plexiglass, for example.

The team benches also consisted of multiple rows of seats, with an appropriate distance between each seat, and were divided into three sections: players; coaches and team personnel.

During any wait or rest time, players and coaches could still curl up as usual, but had to sit or congregate in mobile chairs separate from the team benches. The chairs used during waiting times or rest periods were cleaned and disinfected after each use.

The league closed on March 11 when, just before the Utah Jazz faced the Thunder in Oklahoma City, it became known that Jazz center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for Covid-19.

On Thursday night, when play resumed, it was appropriate for Gobert to score the first basket on a layup.