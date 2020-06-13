NBA sets key dates to restart despite concerns

Even as the COVID-19 cases reached a new record in Florida and NBA players expressed concern about the safety of living in a bubble in Orlando, the league has set a firmer schedule for the conclusion of its season.

Although the league's health guidelines and safety protocol have not yet been established since the NBA board of governors and the players union approved the 22-team restart plan at Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports complex. Players will begin testing for the coronavirus on June 23 in preparation for the regular season that resumes on July 30, according to multiple reports.

Mandatory training will begin July 1 and teams will arrive on the Disney campus first on July 7 for additional health screenings, before the training camps open on July 9, through July 29. Teams will have an opportunity to remove rust from the game as early as July 21, with three practice games scheduled for each squad.

The NBA has yet to complete the regular season eight game schedules for each team, some teams had as many as 18 games left before the season was suspended on March 11, but the clashes will be set based on the remaining games. . A possible play-in series for the final playoff spot would begin on August 15, if conference number 8 and conference number 9 are four games apart. Seed number 9 would need to sweep a series of two games to advance, while seed number 8 only needs to win one game.

The first round of the NBA playoffs could begin on August 17, or sooner if no play-in series occurs, with limited family members / guests being able to enter the Disney facility for the first time on 30 August, when all eight conference semifinal matches are set.

The conference finals are slated to begin on September 15, with Game 1 of the NBA Finals on September 30. Game 7 would end no later than October 13.

All dates are subject to change.