NBA stars express concern about playing again amid riots in the US USA

Some of the NBA's biggest stars have voiced concerns about the league restarting amid racial tension in the US. USA, saying that this may not be the right time to warn once more.

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving and Los Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard have been some of the most vocal players to question whether the NBA should play again.

According to StadiumIrving conducted a conference call with about 80 players, including Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony. Irving reportedly did not express his support for continuing the season in Orlando.

"Actually, there are only 20 men who get paid, and I'm part of that. Let's not pretend there isn't a purposeful tiered system that divides us all," Irving said during the call, according to Stadium.

He added that he was willing to "give up everything I have" for the reform of social justice, according to The athletic.

Howard said in a statement to CNN who agreed with Irving's feelings.

“Basketball, or the entertainment period, is not necessary at this time, and it will only be a distraction. Sure, it may not distract us players, but we have resources available that most of our community doesn't have. And the least distraction for them can start a trickle-down effect that will never stop, "Howard said." Especially with the way the weather is now. I would like nothing more than to win my first NBA Championship. But the My People unit would be an even bigger Championship, that's just (sic) beautiful to let it go. "

He continued, "What better time than now for us to focus on our families. This is a rare opportunity that I think we as a community should make the most of. When have we had this much time to sit down and be with our families. This is where our Unity begins. At home! With family! European colonization stripped us of our rich history, and we still have to sit back and discover ourselves. The fewer distractions, the more we can put into action to rediscover ourselves. Nations come out of families. Blacks / African Americans are not a nation or nationality. It is time for our families to become their own nations. There is no basketball until we figure things out. "

Lakers star agent Charles Briscoe told ESPN that Howard was undecided about whether he would play.

"The statement was about social injustice and racism," said Briscoe. “However, everyone is still talking about whether to play basketball. He is not saying that basketball shouldn't be. It just says you shouldn't be taking your attention away from what's going on in the country to talk about basketball. Basketball is just a sport, at the end of the day. But what happens to people who die on the streets is something real. That statement had nothing to do with sports. It had everything to do with racism and social injustice. "

The league is expected to fall again on July 31.