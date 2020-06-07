NBA teams left Orlando looking to stay active amid hiatus

We may not have seen the last of the Knicks, or the other seven teams not included in the 22-team NBA restart in Orlando.

Since the league's contenders and suitors will be on Disney's ESPN Wide World of Sports in mid-July for training camp, followed by the resumption of the season postponed on July 31, those without can have more than one Draft. of the NBA in October and a free agency to prepare for.

Several teams, hoping to avoid months of downtime that could be detrimental to the development of their young players and their brand overall, are seeking to stay active with a number of ideas, according to ESPN.

Those ideas include boot camps in July, joint practices, region-determined shorter summer leagues in August, and team-organized activities in September, as the NFL typically does in its offseason. Another suggestion was to allow teams that are not part of the Orlando restart to start training camp up to 10 days early for the 2020-21 season. These teams have opened their practice facilities for volunteer training, socially distanced, like the rest of the league.

"Nine months is too long without organized basketball," Hawks owner Tony Ressler told ESPN. "We just can't risk that. I think the league has heard it loud and clear. We are pushing to stay competitive. That's what our players want. We were desperate to have something to help us stay competitive."

For any of the aforementioned things to happen, the NBA and the Players Association would have to negotiate the terms as they are not in the current collective bargaining agreement. The two sides already have to agree on various financial and competitive issues related to the restart, although ESPN reported that the league has told all eight teams that they plan to prioritize their off-season requests.

The teams that are not in Orlando are the Hawks, Hornets, Bulls, Cavaliers, Pistons, Timberwolves and Knicks.

It is unclear if the Knicks are one of the teams driving these new concepts. New President Leon Rose is in the process of looking for a new coach: Interim Coach Mike Miller is expected to get an interview, but it is considered a long shot to land the full-time job, and his roster will be heavily rotated, with Up to eight free agents.

A truncated summer league or training camp of some kind would give the Knicks' new coach, whoever it is, a head start on his roster, particularly young players RJ Barrett, Kevin Knox, Mitchell Robinson and Frank Ntilikina before Whoever Rose adds in the draft and in free agency.