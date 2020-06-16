NBC News under fire for pressuring Google to remove conservative sites from the ad platform

NBC News faces a backlash for apparently influencing Google to punish two conservative news sites for what was deemed offensive coverage of the George Floyd protests.

In a report released Tuesday afternoon, NBC News claimed that Google "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge from Google Ads for "driving unsubstantiated claims" about the Black Lives Matter movement. Google later backed down, alleging that The Federalist "was never demonetized," adding: "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comment section."

"We have strict publisher policies that govern content that ads can run and explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hate, bigotry, violence, or race-based discrimination from monetization," said a Google spokesman initially. to NBC News. However, NBC did not link to "derogatory content" from The Federalist or ZeroHedge.

Furthermore, it appeared that it was NBC News' investigation into the matter that sparked Google's actions in the first place.

"Google's ban on websites comes after the company was notified of an investigation by the Center to Counter Digital Hate, a British non-profit organization that fights hate and disinformation online. They found that 10 US-based websites have published what they say are racist articles about the protests and projected that the websites would earn millions of dollars through Google Ads, "NBC News reported.

The report continued: "Google blocked The Federalist from its advertising platform after the NBC News Verification Unit drew its attention to the project. ZeroHedge had already been demonetized prior to the NBC News investigation," Google said.

Adele-Momoko Fraser of NBC News, the London-based journalist behind the report, seemed to celebrate the results of her report by thanking the two groups "for their hard work and collaboration." He also used the hashtag Black Lives Matter.

He quickly deleted the tweet and shared it but without the activist hashtag.

NBC News Verification Unit executive producer Ruaridh Arrow similarly appeared to remove a tweet that included the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Later Tuesday afternoon, Adweek reporter Scott Nover said that according to a Google spokesperson, NBC News was wrong and that The Federalist "could be demonetized," but has not.

The Google spokesperson also suggested to Nover that the site's "comments section" violated Google's policies, but not any of its articles.

Google addressed the controversy and appeared to discredit some of the NBC News reports.

"The Federalist was never demonetized," Google Communications tweeted. "We work with them to address issues on their site related to the comments section. Our policies do not allow ads to be delivered in dangerous or derogatory content, including comments on the sites, and we offer guidance and best practices to publishers on how comply ".

NBC News was criticized on social media for what has been described as "activism", in addition to what appeared to be a flawed report.

"If you have a problem with ZeroHedge and / or The Federalist, write an article about what they were wrong about and why that's important. That would be an act of journalism. Instead, NBC is mounting a pressure campaign on Google to stifle opinions. that NBC doesn't do. " t like, "Daily Caller's editor Vince Coglianese reacted.

"It is heartbreaking that journalists, of all people, lead the charge in removing platforms they don't like. In addition to undermining the basic tenets of our profession, this will come back to bite us. Cancel snitch journalism," said the Bloomberg columnist. Opinion, Eli. Lake tweeted.

"At a time when conservatives (and Democrats!) Are planning to remove Big Tech's liability protection, I don't find it tactically correct for Google to argue that The Federalist should be responsible for its comment section," said Robby, editor in chief of Reason. Soave said.

Critics also noted that NBC News changed its report, which added: "Google notified The Federalist on Tuesday of policy violations. It now has three days to remove the violations before the ban takes effect." However, the Google spokesperson quote that both The Federalist and ZeroHedge had already been "banned" from the ad platform still remained in the article.

NBC News and Google did not immediately respond to Fox News' requests for comment. Fox News also attempted to contact the NBC News Verification Center directly.