NBC Reporter Corrects Chris Hayes After Host Labels Arrest New York Police Officer for "Kidnapping"

MSNBC host Chris Hayes appeared to be called by one of his own colleagues for apparently misinterpreting a viral video of an arrest by the New York police as a "kidnapping."

On Tuesday night, a video shared by journalist Michelle Ihooq showed what she described as a "trans femme protester" being taken to an unmarked van with other protesters yelling at officers.

"New York is taking Portland," Ihooq wrote, pointing to federal agents who were recently deployed by the Trump administration.

The video had gathered millions of views.

The New York police addressed the viral video on their official Twitter "news" account.

"Regarding a video on social media that took place at 2 Ave and 25 St, a woman detained in a van without identification was searched for damaging police cameras during 5 separate criminal incidents in and around City Hall Park and the surrounding area assaulted with rocks and bottles, "New York Police said. "When Warrant Squad officers detained the woman in a gray New York police minivan tonight, they were robbed with rocks and bottles. The Warrant Squad uses unmarked vehicles to effectively locate wanted suspects."

The "All In" host was apparently unaware of that knowledge when he shared the video with his 2.1 million followers.

"This is … kidnapping," Hayes wrote.

Hayes' description of the incident was corrected by one of his colleagues, NBC News correspondent Tom Winter.

"They could also be undercover detectives for an arrest warrant squad that arrests with probable cause someone wanted for 5 specific gun and vest crimes visible in a car immediately surrounded by police officers in uniform with New York police officers written on the back" Winter said to Hayes.

Others crowded in with the MSNBC host for sharing the video with their big followers on Twitter.

"No, it is called a legitimate arrest and it is incredibly irresponsible that you use your great platform to suggest otherwise without knowing any of the relevant facts. You must delete and apologize," said conservative writer A.G. Hamilton.

"I think it is silly to involve the feds … but stop with the false trap that this is illegal … it is not. It is a proper arrest, with the help of the New York police," Pradheep J contributed, contributor to National Review. Shanker tweeted.

"26K retweeted for a claim that the police denied on the record," wrote Senate Republican National Committee senior adviser Matt Whitlock.

MSNBC did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.