The Blacklist’ is back for Season 10! The show follows FBI agent Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader) as he helps the bureau track down some of the world’s most dangerous criminals. The show has been a hit with fans and critics alike, and it is sure to keep you entertained all season long. In this blog post, we will give you a sneak peek at what to expect from The Blacklist season 10. We will give you our thoughts on the show. So, without further ado, let’s get started!

The Blacklist’ season 10 renewed

The Blacklist is getting an early renewal! The crime drama will be back for Season 10, even when season 9 is still on the air. Spader announced the renewal during his visit to The Tonight Show, where he promoted an upcoming episode of The Blacklist.

The show’s star and executive producer James Spader is returning for its tenth season, which will be its second after Megan Boone, who left at the end of Season 8, and creator Jon Bokenkamp left at the end of Season 8. Eisendrath has also returned for Season 10 as executive producer and showrunner, having served as co-showrunner with Bokenkamp for the first eight seasons, and as sole showrunner since Season 9.

What is The Blacklist all about?

The Blacklist follows the story of Raymond “Red” Reddington (James Spader), one of the FBI’s most wanted fugitives. He surrenders himself to the FBI and offers to help them track down a list of extremely dangerous criminals, on the condition that he works with Elizabeth Keen (Megan Boone), a young agent who is fresh out of Quantico. The two team up and start taking down criminals one by one, while also uncovering a much larger conspiracy.

In the two years succeeding the death of Boone’s Elizabeth Keen, Spader’s Raymond Reddington and the members of the FBI Task Force have dissolved – their lives presently changed in unforeseen ways and with Reddington’s whereabouts unknown. Finding themselves each at a crossway, a common goal compels them to refresh their original business to take down threatening, fierce, and eccentric Blacklisters.

As they probe, they uncover lethal adversaries, unimaginable conspiracies, and shocking betrayals that will threaten alliances and spur vengeance for the past, all led by the most devious criminal of them all: Raymond Reddington.

Who is in the cast of The Blacklist?

The series is written and created by Jon Bokenkamp and directed by Michael W. Watkins. The Blacklist is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Networks. Jon Bokenkamp, John Eisendrath, John Fox, and Lukas Reiter serve as executive producers.

The series stars James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington. Other cast includes Megan Boone as Elizabeth “Liz” Keen, Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Ryan Eggold as Tom Keen, Parminder Nagra as Meera Malik, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai, and Mozhan Marnò as Samar Navabi among numerous others.

What is the cast saying about The Blacklist?

James Spader said, “It’s always a pleasure to return to The Blacklist and work with such a talented group of people. I can’t wait for the fans to see what surprises we have in store for them this season.”

Megan Boone also said, “I’m thrilled to be returning for Season Seven and even more excited that our audience will get to see the show in a new time slot. The Blacklist’ has always been a show about twists and turns, and I think our fans will enjoy this new thrill ride.”

Why you should watch the series?

The Blacklist is one of the most popular shows on NBC, and it’s easy to see why. The cast is talented, the story is compelling, and the mystery keeps viewers coming back for more. If you’re looking for a new show to watch this fall, be sure to check out The Blacklist. You won’t be disappointed.

The Blacklist is coming back for Season ten! The show has been renewed for a new season and will be airing on Wednesday nights at nine o’clock starting this fall. The show is produced by Davis Entertainment in association with Sony Pictures Television Networks and has been a fan favourite for many years. The cast and crew are all excited to be returning for another season of thrilling mystery and suspense.