NC soldier injured after being hit by vehicle in interstate Charlotte

A North Carolina soldier suffered serious injuries Saturday morning after being hit by a motorist on I-485 in Charlotte, according to reports.

"A very serious incident has closed the I-485 Outer Loop again," the Long Creek Fire Department tweeted.

The investigation closed the road in both directions.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the soldier was transported to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle, WCNC-TV reported.

On Friday night, in the same neighborhood, I-485 was the scene of a horrific four-vehicle accident that killed five people, according to the station.

A pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic after being hit by a recklessly driving vehicle, the station reported.

The accident caused the van driver to lose control, crossed the median and barbed wire in the opposite lanes, where he collided with two other vehicles, Fox 46 Charlotte reported.

The occupants of those two vehicles were killed, the station reported.

The truck unit and three other people were treated for injuries.

