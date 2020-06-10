NCAA End Plan for Extended College Football Preseason

After the pandemic ended spring practice for most major college football teams, an NCAA plan to extend the preseason by two weeks could help coaches and players make up for lost time.

The NCAA football oversight committee hopes to finalize a plan Thursday to allow teams to conduct up to 12 unfilled low-speed practices, also known as runs, during the 14 days before the typical preseason begins in August. .

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

Teams will be allowed up to 20 hours per week of what the NCAA calls sports-related accounting activities for those additional two weeks, leading to a normal 29-day preseason practice schedule. Tours will be part of those 20 hours per week, along with weight training, conditioning, film studio and meetings. Players may not wear pads or helmets during tours, which cannot exceed one hour per day.

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said extra time on the field with a ball will be valuable in teaching schematics, but not necessarily in evaluating player development.

"That will be the entire installation that you didn't do in the spring that will actually take place during that time period," Kelly said Tuesday. "It will not be an opportunity to see the skills on display."

The football oversight committee has been circulating its proposed schedule to NCAA members as a way to encourage feedback. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons said he doesn't expect much change before taking it to the Division I Council for approval next week. The council meets on June 17.

"I think there has been a lot of collaboration between the conferences," Lyons said.

Schools started this week by taking their soccer players to campus for voluntary training, mainly weight training and conditioning, at the team's facilities. Players are being tested and screened for COVID-19 and will continue to be monitored for the coronavirus.

Under the oversight committee's plan, this period of volunteer activities would last until approximately July 12, depending on the exact date of a team's opening game.

This will be followed by two weeks of summer access, which generally occurs at the beginning of the year. During that time, trainers may require up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning, and movie studio. Lyons said that if adjustments are made to the plan before he goes to council, they will likely be made within this two-week period.

Around July 24, meetings and tours can begin. Then, 29 days before a team's first game, on August 7 if the opening game is on September 5, the usual pre-season practice period begins.

Lyons said teams must complete at least four weeks of standard preseason before playing a game.

There has been concern among NCAA officials and sports administrators that some schools may not be able to start their preseason work early enough to start their seasons on time due to restrictions established by state and local authorities to combat the coronavirus.

Those fears seem to be diminishing now.

"It all gives us a little bit of relief knowing that the campuses are starting to reopen and that these student-athletes are working on campus again," said Lyons.

What will practice look like during a pandemic? The oversight committee will not be in charge of those details. Those decisions will be made at the school level, guided by local health officials, but medical experts at the conference and the NCAA level are also expected to provide guidance.

Todd Berry, executive director of the American Football Coaches Association, said he would expect some coaches to segment their teams, doing multiple practices per day.

Berry said that when he was training he would use this approach to give players more reps and individual attention. It could now be used to limit exposure in case a player contracts the virus.

"The three and three practiced in the morning. Two and four practiced in the afternoon," he said.

Tulane's team doctor Greg Stewart, who heads the American Athletic Conference's COVID-19 advisory panel, said the hope is that testing and detecting coronaviruses in players will be good enough for players. they do not need to wear face covers during practice.

"But coaches and staff would wear N-95 masks," Stewart said, referring to the highly protective masks that are often worn by healthcare workers.

If players have to cover their faces, Stewart said neck gaiters [stretchy scarves made of lightweight, breathable material] could be the way teams go.

"If the group is dispersed and socially estranged and they're running around and doing things like that, they don't need to have that," Stewart said. "But they would put it around his neck. And when they go out in a group, they lift it up and cover their mouth and nose. ”