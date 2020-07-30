NCAA to allow athletes to wear social justice messages on jerseys

College athletes are now free to honor the causes of social justice they support.

The NCAA announced Thursday that the Gaming Oversight Panel approved rules that allow athletes from all sports to wear patches on their uniforms in an effort to uncover causes or issues that may be passionate about them.

There are rules, however.

"The patch should not exceed 2¼ square inches and should be placed on the front or sleeve of the uniform," the NCAA said in a statement. "While all team members must wear the patch, they must be identical for those who choose to wear it."

Players also have the option to put the patches in place of their last names, as they would traditionally appear on the back of a shirt.

Although messages may vary by athlete, the NCAA intends that the patches, which may include names, pets, nicknames, logos, and other marks, "celebrate or commemorate people, events, or other causes."

The NCAA announcement follows a growing trend of activism among professional leagues that have resumed since the coronavirus disruption, including the MLB, NBA, NWSL, and WNBA.

MLB allows players to put patches on their sleeves that say "Black Lives Matter" or "United for Change". The NBA has "Black Lives Matter" written on the courts in its Orlando bubble, while players can put a pre-approved social justice message on their jerseys. Some WNBA players have actively replaced their names with those that have been killed by the police, including Breonna Taylor.

Although the new NCAA rule may allow athletes to continue talking about the causes, it is subject to conference and school approval for each athlete.