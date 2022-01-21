NCIS season 19, episode 11 “All Hands” aired on January 17, 2022, on CBS and left viewers on the edge of their seats. The team was called in to investigate a deadly explosion on a military vessel. This episode was full of suspense and intrigue and ended with a shocking twist. NCIS revolves around a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, which conducts criminal investigations involving the United States Navy and Marine Corps. It stars Mark Harmon as Leroy Jethro Gibbs, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, Wilmer Valderrama, Katrina Law, Brian Dietzen, Diona Reasonover, David McCallum, Rocky Carroll, and Gary Cole. The story revolves around “After a civilian research vessel in the North Atlantic picks up a small boat of wounded Navy officers, NCIS arrives on the ship and is forced to hide after discovering terrorists are onboard.”

What is the cast saying about NCIS Season 19?

NCIS is one of the most popular shows on television. The cast loves the show, and they are grateful for the fans who have stuck with them over the years. “We’re really blessed that we’ve been able to do this as long as we have,” said Harmon. “I think it’s because people like what they see when they come home from work and turn on NCIS. They can kind of forget about their troubles for an hour and a half.” Murray says that he appreciates how supportive the fans have been over the years.” The fan base has just grown exponentially year after year,” he said. “It’s so cool to go out there every day knowing that somebody somewhere is rooting for you.”

NCIS is a show that always manages to bring the feels, and this episode was no exception. The ending scene with Gibbs and Fornell was so touching, and it’s clear that these two have such a deep bond. It’s been an amazing journey watching NCIS over the years, and I can’t wait to see what season 19 has in store for us!

NCIS Season 19 Episode 11 critical response.

This episode was directed by Martha Mitchell and written by Christopher J. Walid. The team investigates a murder on a naval base that leads them to a terrorist group. The episode starts with the NCIS team investigating a murder on a naval base. The victim is revealed to be an undercover agent, and the NCIS team soon discovers that he was working with a terrorist group. Vance and McGee took the news to Womack and she informed them that the Seals weren’t part of the Navy. Overall, I thought this was an excellent episode of NCIS. It had all of the elements that make the show so great: drama, suspense, humour, and emotion. I can’t wait to see what happens in the next episode.

Meanwhile, Gibbs and Torres are investigating a separate case involving illegal gun smuggling. The two cases eventually intersect, and the NCIS team is able to thwart a terrorist attack.

Why you should watch NCIS season 19?

NCIS is one of the most popular shows on television, and for good reason. The show has everything that you could want in a TV series: drama, suspense, humour, and emotion. NCIS is also one of the longest-running scripted primetime dramas on TV. This week’s episode of NCIS was excellent! It had all of the elements that make the show so great: drama, suspense, humour, and emotion. I’m excited to see what happens next week! You should definitely watch NCIS if you haven’t already. It’s one of the most popular shows on television for a good reason. So if you’re looking for a great TV show to watch, NCIS is definitely a good option. You won’t be disappointed!