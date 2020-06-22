Neanderthal genome sequenced, shedding new light on our prehistoric cousins

Researchers in Germany have sequenced the genome of a Neanderthal woman who lived until 80,000 years ago. High-quality genome sequencing has only been done on the remains of two other Neanderthals, they say.

The research, which is published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, was carried out at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig.

The Neanderthal remains were found at Chagyrskaya, about 66 miles from Denisova Cave in the Altai Mountains in Siberia, where other famous Neanderthal remains were found and sequenced. Genome sequencing has also been performed on remains found in the Vindija cave in Croatia.

The researchers extracted DNA from bone powder and performed high-quality sequencing, they explained, in a statement. Scientists discovered that Chagyrskaya Neanderthal lived about 60,000 to 80,000 years ago.

After analyzing the variation in the genome, they estimated that women and other Siberian Neanderthals lived in small groups of fewer than 60 individuals. They also discovered that the Neanderthal was more closely related to the remains discovered in Croatia than to the other Siberian Neanderthal in Denisova, which lived about 40,000 years before its Chagyrskaya counterpart.

This shows that, at some point, western Neanderthal populations replaced other Neanderthal populations in Siberia, the researchers said.

"We also found that genes expressed in the striatum of the brain during adolescence showed more changes that altered the resulting amino acid compared to other areas of the brain," Fabrizio Mafessoni, lead author of the study, said in the statement.

This means that the part of the brain that coordinates various aspects of cognition, such as planning, decision-making, motivation, and the perception of rewards, may have played a unique role in Neanderthals, according to the researchers.

Experts have gained new insights into Neanderthals in recent years. In a separate project, scientists at Princeton University made a surprising discovery of Neanderthal descent that sheds new light on human history.

Neanderthal DNA has generally been associated with modern humans outside of Africa. However, in developing a new method of finding Neanderthal DNA in the human genome, the Princeton researchers for the first time looked for Neanderthal ancestry in African populations, as well as those outside the African continent.

The researchers found that Neanderthal ancestry in Africans was not due to an "independent crossover event" between Neanderthals and African populations. Instead, they concluded that the migrations of ancient Europeans to Africa introduced Neanderthal ancestry to populations on the African continent.

In 2018, in another project, archaeologists in Poland identified the prehistoric bones of a Neanderthal child eaten by a large bird.

In another study published in 2018, scientists suggested that climate change played a bigger role in the extinction of Neanderthals than previously thought.

Last year, researchers in France reported that climate change led some Neanderthals to cannibalism.

In another study, experts studied tool-turned seashells that were discovered in Italy in 1949 to reveal how some Neanderthals had a much closer connection to the sea than previously thought, according to a statement released by the University of Colorado Boulder. .

Neanderthals, the closest human species to homo sapiens, lived in Eurasia for about 350,000 years. Scientists in Poland report that Neanderthals in Europe went extinct 35,000 years ago. However, there are a number of theories about the timing of the Neanderthals' extinction, and experts say it could have happened 40,000, 27,000, or 24,000 years ago.

