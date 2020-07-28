Neapolitan Judge: NJ Governor is & # 39; fraud & # 39 ;, making up his own laws

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy is a "fraud" and is making up his own laws regarding the ongoing case against gym owners Atilis de Bellmawr, Judge Andrew Napolitano, Fox judicial analyst, said Tuesday. News.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends," Napolitano said that while Murphy "violated the rules he himself had enacted," noting that Murphy's attorney general, Gurbir Grewal, "rejected thousands of citations police issued for raping the governor". He wants "… is" determined to give an example to these gym owners. "

OWNER OF THE NEW GYM JERSEY CHALLENGED AFTER THE DETENTION FOR VIOLATING THE STAY AT HOME APPLICATION: "I AM NOT AFRAID OF THE BRACES"

"So the governor tried to get the utilities (the electricity and water were turned off) and the electric company and the water company said, 'Forget it; these guys have paid in advance for three months. We're not going.' explained the judge.

"So the governor hired a locksmith to come into the gym and change the locks. The owners came with their own locksmith and returned to their gym with their locks. Then they lived in the gym. Then they socially distanced everyone in the gym from 25 feet. Not six – 25 ", he continued. "And still, they are going to jail.

"It is not right. It is not fair. The governor cannot invent his own laws," Napolitano said.

Ian Smith and Frank Trumbetti are battling Murphy during a multi-month battle for the reopening of restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, last week a state judge ruled that the New Jersey authorities may close their facilities, and the couple was found in contempt of court. Smith and Trumbetti were arrested Monday.

Napolitano told the "Friends" hosts that the couple had been arrested for violating the judge's order, not Murphy's.

"The governor and his attorneys managed to convince a judge, (the same court I sat in once, albeit in a different part of the state) to close the gym. When he opened it in defiance of the court order, he was arrested and will be prosecuted. ", said.

"This is what is called a 'disorderly persons crime.' It is not even a criminal offense. The maximum time in prison is 90 days. For a first criminal, you never go to jail for 90 days," added Napolitano. .

If Smith and Trumbetti appeal their case to the New Jersey Supreme Court, Napolitano believes the Supreme Court "will override the governor's whims and argue that the judge in this case did not have to convert those whims into a court order."

"Put aside the governor's personal shortcomings. He cannot write the law and he cannot punish people for violating what he has written," he said. "That is what the New Jersey Supreme Court will do."

"If he doesn't, then he will go to the United States Supreme Court," Napolitano concluded. "It will be a monumental case."