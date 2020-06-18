Neapolitan Judge: "Too little, too late" for the government to block John Bolton's book

Judge Andrew Napolitano said Thursday that the Justice Department's attempt to block former National Security Advisor John Bolton's book is "too little, too late."

In fact, the documents filed by the Justice Department didn't even name Simon & Schuster, the publisher, as the defendant, so the judge will say why they waited until the book was printed and delivered and who do you want me to contain? John Bolton wrote the book. He does not distribute it, "the Fox News senior judicial analyst told" Fox & Friends. "

"It makes one wonder if the heart of the Justice Department is in this because, first, it is almost impossible to get a court to enter an order that produces a prior restraint. That is the technical phrase to prevent something from being published after it is have printed, "said Napolitano.

Napolitano reacted to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and requested that Bolton's memoirs, "The Room Where It Happened," be blocked from publication, alleging that "the disclosure of the manuscript will harm" US national security. USA

"Regardless of rank or position, each individual entrusted with access to our nation's secrets has a legal duty and responsibility to protect classified information," Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe said in a communicated to Fox News on Wednesday.

He wrote: "As Director of National Intelligence, I am empowered and required by law to protect the critical work of the intelligence community from any unauthorized disclosure, which is what I have done today."

According to the court filing on Wednesday, DNI security officials and other intelligence agencies believe the manuscript contains classified information.

Publisher Simon & Schuster is not listed as the defendant in court documents, although the Justice Department is asking that the publisher be required to release the papers or publish the manuscript until they have received "written authorization after the conclusion from the pre-government review. "

But an editorial spokesman says the mandate comes too late and is "politically motivated."

Napolitano said an example of "prior restriction" that a court could allow would be the disclosure of where troops were going in times of war.

Second, the Pentagon Papers case basically isolates the publisher from liability. That case says that even if secrets are stolen, if they are materials for the public interest, you can publish them, "said Napolitano.

"I don't blame the president for being angry, he's probably upset because he believed John wouldn't reveal all of this." But the Justice Department is too late for this. "