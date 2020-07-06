Nearly 240 experts request updated WHO coronavirus guidelines

Hundreds of experts in 32 countries are urging the World Health Organization [WHO] to revise its coronavirus safety recommendations to include airborne transmission through smaller infectious aerosols, according to a report published in the New York Times. .

The article, published Saturday, reported that 239 experts sent an open letter to WHO detailing the tests of airborne transmission. The researchers reportedly plan to publish the letter in a scientific journal this week.

If airborne transmission proves to be a major factor in infection, containment measures could extend to masks in socially distant settings and to updated ventilation systems, according to the report.

The main route of spread of COVID-19 has been maintained by WHO through large droplets expelled from an infected person after coughing or sneezing.

In an update as recent as June 29, the WHO said airborne transmission is "possible" in circumstances that generate aerosols less than 5 microns, such as during medical procedures. In these settings, the WHO recommends adequate ventilation and N95 masks.

Dr Benedetta Allegranzi, WHO technical leader for infection prevention and control, was quoted as saying: "Especially in the past few months, we have been repeatedly claiming that we believe airborne transmission is possible, but it is certainly not supported by solid or even clear evidence, "he said. "There is a strong debate about this."

WHO spokesman Tarik Jašarević told Fox News in an email statement: "We are familiar with the article and are reviewing its content with our technical experts."

