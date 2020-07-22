Nearly 70 percent of California coronavirus cases are under the age of 49: health officials

California topped 400,000 total coronavirus cases Tuesday, with nearly 70 percent of those cases involving people under the age of 49, according to health officials.

The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) reported 9,231 new COVID-19 infections Tuesday, bringing the state's total number of cases to 400,769 since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 276,023 are people under the age of 49, which is about 69 percent of people infected with the virus in California.

"By staying home and practicing physical distance, you are helping to turn the curve," director of the California Department of Public Health, Dr. Sonia Y. Angell, tweeted when she announced the latest numbers on Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES 'CAR ANGELS HAVE BEEN RECORDED HIGHLY DURING THE CORONAVIRUS FIRE

Although people within that age range represent two-thirds of the population in California, a large portion consists of children under the age of 18 who account for only nine percent of all cases. In comparison, people between the ages of 18 to 36 account for more than 60 percent of the total infections in the state.

The state has seen more than 120,000 new cases in the past two weeks, amid a recent surge in infections. As of Tuesday, the seven-day average number of cases per day was up to 9,132, an increase of more than 700 from last week's average of 8,382 new infections per day.

CDPH also published race and ethnicity data for all cases and deaths associated with COVID-19. The data showed that the Latino population represents 55.6 percent of the cases, followed by the white population with 17.5 percent. Asian and African American populations account for 5.7 and 4.3 percent of cases in California.

Compared to the percentage of cases, African American and white populations account for 8.7 and 30.7 percent of all deaths.

CALIFORNIA ADOLESCENT DIES AFTER SUFFERING SYMPTOMS OF CORONAVIRUS, FAMILY SAYS

Hospitalization rates have increased about 15 percent in the past two weeks, the CDPH reported. 6,536,932 tests have been performed in California as of Tuesday, an increase of approximately 122,611 tests in the previous 24-hour period.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"As testing capacity continues to increase across the state, an increase in the number of positive cases is expected, increasing the importance of positivity rates in finding signs of community spread," according to the CDPH.