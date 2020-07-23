Nearly 75% of detainees at US immigration facilities in Virginia have coronaviruses

Almost a month ago, there were 49 cases at the ICE Detention Center in Farmville, Virginia, which houses adult men. Now, of the 360 ​​immigrants detained at the center, there are 268 confirmed coronavirus cases currently under isolation or monitoring, according to agency statistics.

"We are trapped here. There is nothing we can do about it," said a 39-year-old detainee who agreed to share his experience on condition that CNN not use his name.

"Some people are worried, sad, because they care about their families, they worry about being deported," said the detainee, who tested positive for coronavirus in early July.

Nationwide, immigration detention centers housing more than 22,000 people continue to count on the spread of the coronavirus months in the pandemic. While ICE has vowed to free the most vulnerable immigrants and reduce their population, the virus has continued to spread rapidly throughout the facility, fueling fear among detainees.

"A humanitarian crisis is developing rapidly at the Farmville Detention Center," says a complaint in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia filed Tuesday by the National Immigration Project, the Center for Legal Justice and Gibson Dunn.

Since the coronavirus outbreak, the number of confirmed cases in custody has gradually increased. A government surveillance report released in June highlighted the dramatic increase in cases among detainees in custody since the coronavirus outbreak, starting with one case on March 25 and increasing to 1,312 on May 26.

In total, there have been 3,736 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in ICE custody, according to agency statistics. More than 16,000 detainees have been evaluated as of July 17.

At Farmville, lawyers attribute the increase in cases to an agency effort to transfer detainees to provide social distancing.

In early June, 74 detainees were transferred to the Farmville center from facilities in Arizona and Florida and were quarantined. They were finally evaluated after three detainees confirmed cases.

Of the 74 transferred detainees, 51 eventually tested positive for coronavirus. Until then, the center had few or no cases.

Prior to the transfer, Farmville facilities director Jeffrey Crawford conveyed the center's medical director concerns to ICE about the new entrances to the facility, according to a court filing obtained by CNN.

ICE, according to the filing, proposed quarantining any new entry at another Virginia location for 14 days before transferring it to Farmville. But that was not possible for transfers from facilities in Arizona and Florida. Lawyers say the problem started there.

"In June, when this started happening and reports began to emerge that people were sick with Covid … what they originally said is that it's only about transfers," said Sirine Shebaya, executive director of the National Immigration Project. "And finally they started testing and they realized 'oh, it's everywhere'."

Crawford argued that "none of the 74 detainees was exposed to the general population" and detailed precautionary measures were taken to stop the spread of the virus, according to the court filing.

But detainees said that despite measures to separate those with confirmed cases, they continued to mingle, particularly with staff members who care for those who are separated and then relate to the general population.

In a statement to CNN, ICE said it "increased its efforts to protect and care for detainees in its custody by providing face masks, obtaining additional hand-washing stations and, more recently, administering extensive testing of all detainees."

"Most of those who tested positive are asymptomatic, but are being closely monitored and receiving adequate medical attention," ICE said, adding that medical check-ups are performed twice a day, including a temperature check and the disbursement of medications. . "Detainees who tested negative will be reevaluated and will be kept separate from the positive ones."

But little is still being done to allay the concerns of detainees at the facility.

"People are still afraid," said Brian Casson, an immigration attorney representing two detainees at the Farmville facility. "People who don't get results back are concerned that they might get it or have it. I haven't had any negative customer results. I only had one client that was inconclusive."

ICE said it does not deliberately move detainees who tested positive for coronavirus between its detention facilities, but admitted that "there have been some cases where ICE has transported positive cases."

The Department of Homeland Security inspector general found in a June report that while "almost all facility personnel" at a number of centers said they were prepared to tackle the virus, they still "expressed concern if the pandemic continued to spread "

The inspector general also found problems related to social distancing, indicating in the report that "the facilities reported concerns about their inability to practice social distancing among detainees and to isolate or quarantine people who may be infected with COVID- 19 ".

Concern about the conditions has sparked a large number of demands across the country to release detainees and take steps to protect detainees.

Shebaya is involved in three Farmville-related lawsuits, demanding the release of some detainees and difficult conditions in the detention center.

"At this point, we are trying to figure out what we can do to improve this for people on the inside," Shebaya said.