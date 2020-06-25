Nearly half a million people turned to Obamacare after losing coverage this year.

Enrollment more than doubled in April from the previous April, as millions of workers lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. More people also signed up in May than in previous years.
Overall, enrollment increased 46% in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.
However, at least some workers who were laid off or temporarily laid off were able to maintain their job-based health coverage. And others are now returning to work. But still others are learning that their layoffs are permanent or are losing their positions in new waves of cuts.
Eleven states that conduct their own exchanges launched special enrollment periods to allow anyone to subscribe to the policies once the pandemic strikes.
For example, more than 175,000 Californians enrolled in health care coverage between March 20 and June 20, more than double the same year earlier, according to Covered California, the state exchange. Residents have until the end of July to sign up.