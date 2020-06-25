Nearly half a million people turned to Obamacare after losing coverage this year.

Enrollment more than doubled in April from the previous April, as millions of workers lost their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic. More people also signed up in May than in previous years.

Overall, enrollment increased 46% in the first five months of 2020 compared to the same period last year.

While open enrollment for 2020 plans ended in mid-December, those who lose coverage can subscribe to Obamacare policies within 60 days at any time of the year.

However, at least some workers who were laid off or temporarily laid off were able to maintain their job-based health coverage. And others are now returning to work. But still others are learning that their layoffs are permanent or are losing their positions in new waves of cuts.