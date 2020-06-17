Nebraska Democratic Party asks Senate candidate to withdraw via sexually explicit text message

"I am an openly gay man who ran for the Senate against Ben Sasse, so it was not sexual harassment, it was something that was discussed between her and a girlfriend," Janicek said, then added that she had overheard the employee's phone conversation. at the headquarters of the campaign.
He declined to provide other details or share copies of the text message, but emphasized that he found that sending the message was incorrect.
"It was unacceptable, it was inappropriate and it was wrong," Janicek said. "I immediately apologized. I contacted all the people involved in the text, emailed them and apologized to them. I verbally apologized to the person in question, and sent a personal handwritten letter apologizing. and I met with her in person to apologize again and to make sure she received my letter. "
The party said in a statement that the former employee, "who has since resigned from the campaign, sent a copy of the text message last week to the party and filed a formal complaint with the NDP on Monday afternoon" through the Party Code of Conduct. process.
While the party demanded Thursday to withdraw, according to the statement, Janicek may still appear on the ballot. The party can only replace Janicek on the ballot for the November election by filing a required form with the Nebraska Secretary of State, according to the party.
Despite the State party's request that he withdraw, Janicek told CNN that he "never considered it."
"I would like to go ahead with the campaign, but the Nebraska Democratic Party has taken it in another direction," he said.
The party's State Executive Committee voted unanimously on Monday night to revoke all of the party's resources from the Janicek campaign, according to the party's statement.
"Our Democratic Party does not tolerate sexual harassment," NDP President Jane Kleeb said in a statement. "Our party will not extend resources or any type of support to any candidate who violates our code of conduct and does not treat men and women with the dignity and respect they deserve."