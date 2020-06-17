Nebraska Democratic Party asks Senate candidate to withdraw via sexually explicit text message





Chris Janicek, the party's candidate running against Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse, told CNN that in late May he texted a group that included him, the former employee, and four other employees. of the Bell. He characterized the message as "simply repeating what she had said earlier in the week, that she needed to lie down."

"I am an openly gay man who ran for the Senate against Ben Sasse, so it was not sexual harassment, it was something that was discussed between her and a girlfriend," Janicek said, then added that she had overheard the employee's phone conversation. at the headquarters of the campaign.

He declined to provide other details or share copies of the text message, but emphasized that he found that sending the message was incorrect.

"It was unacceptable, it was inappropriate and it was wrong," Janicek said. "I immediately apologized. I contacted all the people involved in the text, emailed them and apologized to them. I verbally apologized to the person in question, and sent a personal handwritten letter apologizing. and I met with her in person to apologize again and to make sure she received my letter. "