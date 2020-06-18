Nebraska man throws White Claw Seltzer into police trying to avoid arrest

His escape plan quickly failed.

A Nebraska man threw a can of White Claw hard seltzer to police in an attempt to avoid arrest last weekend, the local ABC affiliate reported.

Matthew Stinson, 35, reportedly entered the lobby of a motel in Lincoln on Sunday, waving a knife and threatening to kill the employee behind the desk. He finally took off and threatened others in the area before fleeing.

Police managed to locate Stinson two miles away, approximately six hours after his manic episode. When officers approached him, Stinson threw the yuppie drink of his choice at the cops as he fled, police told the station.

But Stinson reportedly missed the officers, who chased him and detained him after finding a folding knife on his person.

Stinson faces charges for resisting arrest, making terrorist threats, and using a deadly weapon to commit a serious crime.