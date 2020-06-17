Nebraska officer seen fixing the fallen American flag at an auto repair shop: & # 39; The respect he deserves & # 39;

According to a report, a Nebraska police officer was caught on video trying to hang a fallen American flag outside an auto repair shop on Sunday.

A Kearney Tire & Auto Service security camera videotaped the police officer who was folding the flag and placing it against the building after he noticed that the flag holder was damaged.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"We were out of town on Sunday and this friendly officer stopped by to rescue [Old Glory] and show the respect he deserves when our headline broke," the store wrote in a Facebook post, which has been viewed over 16,400. times.

“They called us right away with the problem and we were very grateful. We are blessed by every officer and we hold them in the highest esteem for everything they do to keep us safe. From the bottom of our hearts, Thank you! the added post.