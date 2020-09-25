Need to Know: Things You Have to Know About PDF Bear

Having the perfect online converter tool is a must in today’s world because there are already numerous file formats, and we should know how to convert files into various file formats required from us. Since one of the widely used file formats today is the PDF or Portable Document Format, we should have an idea on how to convert them, and with what.

So, if you are looking for a reliable PDF to Word, PDF to Excel, PDF to HTML, PDF to PNG, or PDF to JPG converter, then PDF Bear is what you are looking for. PDF Bear is one of the most cost-effective ways of converting your files, and on top of that, it is extremely easy to use and easy to navigate.

In case you didn’t know about PDF Bear, we will be giving you three things you have to know about PDF Bear that will surely change your mind and make PDF Bear your next go-to online converter tool.

Easy Three-Step Conversion

PDF Bear has a very easy to understand three-step conversion process that wouldn’t take much of your time even if you will be converting multiple files at the same time. PDF Bear offers a wide array of file formats such as PDF, JPG, PNG, HTML, Excel, Word, PPT. All you have to do if you want to convert your files easily and seamlessly are just three steps.

The first step is selecting which type of file format you want to convert your file into. As we have said, you can choose from a lot of file formats that they offer. You can also split, merge, delete pages, compress, repair, add watermark, and so much more. Next is selecting which file you want to convert to your chosen file format by using their drag-and-drop feature or clicking on the “Select Files” button.

After doing all those, you just have to wait until the conversion process is completed. The last and final step is downloading your file into any storage device or saving it on your cloud storage such as Dropbox or Google Drive. You should note that each downloadable link can only be downloaded for a limited amount of time.

Safe Connection

PDF Bear reassures all of its users that their converter tool is safe to use, and their 256-BIT Encryption technology well protects all the files that have been uploaded into their servers. You do not have to worry about your personal information or data uploaded into their servers. They will surely keep it all safe for you.

PDF Bear is well aware of the potentially sensitive information in the files that you have uploaded. So, they always make it one of their prime concerns of always keeping your files and documents safe from all types of hackers.

Multi-platform Accessibility

PDF Bear is limited to one operating system and all known operating systems such as macOS, Windows, or Linux machines. Whichever operating system you are using, you will still be able to easily convert your files with PDF Bear and still have full access to their free version.

PDF Bear makes it possible for all of its users to be able to convert their files anytime and anywhere just by using their smartphone, laptop, PC, tablet, or iPad with the help of a reliable internet connection. You wouldn’t be limited by your device’s operating system with PDF Bear.

Takeaway

Well, what do you think? Isn’t PDF Bear very convenient to use? You will be sure that all the files you have uploaded will be safe, and no one will have any access to them unless you have given them the authority to.