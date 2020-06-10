Negative thinking linked to dementia in adulthood, study finds

A new study found that repetitive negative thinking in adulthood was linked to cognitive decline and increased deposits of two harmful proteins responsible for Alzheimer's disease.

"We propose that repetitive negative thinking may be a new risk factor for dementia," lead author Dr. Natalie Marchant, a psychologist and principal investigator in the department of mental health at University College London, said in a statement.

Negative thinking behaviors like ruminating about the past and worrying about the future were measured in more than 350 people over the age of 55 over a two-year period. About a third of the participants also underwent PET (positron emission tomography) Brain scanner to measure deposits of tau and beta amyloid, two proteins that cause Alzheimer's disease, the most common type of dementia.

Scans showed that people who spent more time thinking negatively had more tau and beta amyloid accumulation, poorer memory, and greater cognitive decline over a four-year period compared to people who were not pessimistic.

The study also tested anxiety and depression levels and found greater cognitive decline in depressed and anxious people, confirming previous research.

But tau and amyloid deposits did not increase in already depressed and anxious people, leading researchers to suspect that repeated negative thinking may be the main reason why depression and anxiety contribute to Alzheimer's disease.

"Taken together with other studies, which link depression and anxiety to dementia risk, we hope that chronic negative thinking patterns over a long period of time can increase the risk of dementia," said Marchant.

"This is the first study to show a biological relationship between repetitive negative thinking and Alzheimer's disease, and it gives clinicians a more accurate way to assess risk and offer more personalized interventions," said neurologist Dr. Richard Isaacson, founder of the Alzheimer Prevention Clinic. at NYork-Presbyterian and Weill Cornell Medical Center, who was not involved in the study.

"Many people at risk are unaware of the specific negative impact of worry and rumination directly on the brain," said Isaacson, who is also a member of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation, which funds research to better understand and alleviate cognitive impairment related to age. .

"This study is important and will change the way I care for my patients at risk."

More study is needed

It is "important to note that this does not mean that a short-term period of negative thinking will cause Alzheimer's disease," said Fiona Carragher, director of policy and research at the Alzheimer's Society in London. "We need more research to understand this better."

"Most of the people in the study were already identified as being at increased risk for Alzheimer's disease, so we would have to see if these results echo in the general population," he said, "and if repeated negative thinking increases the risk. Alzheimer's disease itself. "

The researchers suggest that mind training practices like meditation could help promote positive thinking while reducing negative thoughts, and plan future studies to evaluate your hypothesis

"Our thoughts can have a biological impact on our physical health, which could be positive or negative," said co-author Dr. Gael Chételat of Inserm / Université de Caen-Normandie.

"Taking care of your mental health is important, and should be an important public health priority, as it is not only important for people's health and well-being in the short term, but could also affect their eventual risk of dementia," he said. Cheetah. .

Looking on the bright side

Previous research supports his hypothesis. People who look at life from a positive perspective have a better chance of avoiding death from any type of cardiovascular risk than pessimistic people, according to a 2019 study. In fact, the more positive a person is, the greater the protection against heart attacks, strokes and any cause of death.

Not only is your heart protected by a positive perspective. Previous research has found a direct link between optimism and other positive health attributes, such as a healthier diet and exercise behaviors, a stronger immune system, and better lung function, among others.

It's probably because optimists tend to have better health habits, said cardiologist Dr. Alan Rozanski, a professor of medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine in Mount Sinai, who studies the health impacts of optimism. They are more likely to exercise, have better diets, and are less likely to smoke.

"Optimists also tend to have better coping skills and are better problem solvers," Rozanski told CNN in a previous interview. "They are better at what we call proactive coping, or they anticipate problems and then proactively take action to fix them."

Train to be optimistic

You can tell where you are in the concept of a glass half full or empty by answering a number of statements s called the "life orientation test".

The test includes statements like: "I believe in the idea that 'every cloud has a positive side'." and "if something can go wrong for me, it will." Rate the statements on a scale of strongly agree to strongly disagree, and the results can be added together to determine your level of optimism or pessimism.

Previous research has shown that it is possible to "train the brain" to be more optimistic, kind of like training a muscle. Using direct measures of brain function and structure, one study found that it only took 30 minutes a day of meditation practice over the course of two weeks to produce a measurable change in the brain.

One of the most effective ways to increase optimism, according to a meta-analysis of existing studies, is called the "Best Possible Being" method, in which you imagine or write about yourself in a future where you have achieved all your life goals and all your problems have been solved.

Another technique is to practice appreciation. Just taking a few minutes each day to write what makes you feel grateful can improve your outlook on life. And as you do so, list the positive experiences you had that day, which can also boost your optimism.

"And finally, we know that cognitive behavioral therapies are very effective treatments for depression; pessimism is on the way to depression," said Rozanski.

"You can apply the same principles that we apply to depression, like reframing. You teach that there is an alternative way of thinking or reframing negative thoughts, and you can make a lot of progress with a pessimist in that way."