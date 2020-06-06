Stephanie Wilford's emotional interview with KSTP last week, in which the disabled woman from Minneapolis described how the riots and looting following the death of George Floyd overturned her life, leading to a neighbor who had never met strangers from across the country to reach into their hearts and wallets to help.

Jill Sims, who lives near Wilford, told Fox News that she saw Stephanie Wilford's story after a local Minnesota journalist tweeted about it. She then responded to the thread asking how she could be of help, and soon started a GoFundMe account that has so far raised over $ 30,000 for Wilford.

"It made me cry," Sims told Fox News. "As I am a neighbor in Minneapolis, just two and a half miles down the road, I responded by asking if there was a way to help residents who need help."

"After that tweet, I received many replies and messages from DM from people across the country who wanted to support Stephanie. Patience has never been my forte. So after a few hours, I decided to contact Stephanie directly to get permission to start a GoFundMe. "

Wilford's interview made headlines last week when she cried and punished looters, rioters, and agitators, claiming that her livelihood had been destroyed for nothing.

"I have nowhere to go now. I have no way of getting there because the buses are not working. People did this for no reason," he said. "He is not going to bring George back here. George is in a better place than we are."

Wilford continued, "Last night, I'm going to be honest, I wish I was where George was, because this is ridiculous. These people are destroying my livelihood."

Sims said he expected the fundraising effort to net a few hundred dollars, but as of Saturday afternoon, he had raised more than $ 30,300, more than triple the original target.

"I thought we would raise a few hundred dollars to get some essentials and set it up in maybe a Shipt account, but it became much more than that," Sims explained. "I have been working with another neighbor, Ann, to coordinate the GoFundMe effort and work directly with Stephanie.

"Also, I have been compiling a list of Minneapolis neighbors interested in helping Wilford and his neighbors," he continued. "The generosity of so many neighbors, near and far, has been incredible."