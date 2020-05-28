Neil Gaiman collided with Disney over the translation of Princess Mononoke

May 25-30 is Studio Ghibli week at Polygon. To celebrate the arrival of the Japanese animation house library in digital and streaming services We are investigating the history, impact, and major themes of the study. Follow along our Ghibli page of the week .

In 1996, Studio Ghibli and its parent company Tokuma Shoten hired an American, Steve Alpert, as head of the animation company's international division. Working closely with founders Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki and Yasuyoshi Tokuma, the "resident foreigner" played a key role in making the studio known worldwide.

In his new memory, Sharing a house with the endless man: 15 years at Studio GhibliAlpert details his experiences working with Miyazaki, dealing with Hollywood executives (including the famous Harvey Weinstein), and bridging his own cultural gaps to adequately preserve the films. In this excerpt from the book, he writes about the translation challenges and obstacles that author Neil Gaiman faced in writing the script in English for Princess Mononoke.

Japanese can be bad at translation. Books have been written that illustrate the biggest bloopers. The main problem in the film industry is that nobody checks the translations. Another problem is that the Japanese love English and are too comfortable with their version of it. They are much more tolerant of language errors than a native speaker. Sounds good to me. What could be wrong?

I was determined that the translations of the Studio Ghibli films would be done correctly. I have an academic background and I always wanted to be a translator (of poetry and novels). Seeing it well was a matter of personal pride. Furthermore, the language in the scripts of Ghibli's films has the kind of depth of meaning and artistic beauty that deserves a proper translation. But then the question arises, what exactly is a proper translation?

At a minimum, of course, you want to avoid direct mistakes. Beyond that, you want the translated dialogue to sound natural to a native speaker who doesn't know Japanese. That is doable, although native speakers disagree on what sounds natural. But what about the things the Japanese say that no one else says and that there are simply no equivalents in other languages? Or the Japanese words that even the Japanese have trouble defining that Hayao Miyazaki likes to use in his movie titles?

Disney was our distributor in the United States. One problem we hadn't anticipated was that Disney would use translations to "correct" perceived problems with movies. For Disney, the translation was an opportunity to change all the things they didn't think would appeal to a commercial audience in the United States. They filled the silences with a dialogue that was not in the original script. They added plot points to complete stories that they found unclear. They changed the names to make them look more American. And they made the kind of translation mistakes that a native speaker's review would have corrected.

There were heated discussions about how translations of the Ghibli films would be done. Discussions included the participation of lawyers. Disney and Ghibli agreed on a process. Guidelines were established and contractual. The first English version of a Ghibli film that was made under the new guidelines was Princess Mononoke.

The process of making the English dubbed version of Princess Mononoke It started in New York with a meeting at Miramax. I had heard that Miramax was very interested in learning to copy foreign films into English. Miramax was then the leading importer of the best foreign language films in the US. USA They thought their films would be more widely distributed and more widely seen if there were well-made dubbed versions of them, not just subtitled versions favored by the art public.

The production team that came together to produce the dubbed version of Princess Mononoke gathered for their first script meeting in New York. No one on the team had any real experience creating an English dubbed version of a movie. Author Neil Gaiman had been hired to write the script in English. He flew from his home in Minnesota. Miramax had screened the film for him and made him a working copy video that he had seen many times and studied to get to the meeting familiar with the film. Miramax staff assigned to the film also screened it multiple times to identify the issues they wanted Gaiman to address in his script.

Hayao Miyazaki had given me a short list of things to look out for, or not to do, when making our dubbed version. I related this to the group. Miyazaki's comments ranged from issuing advice to concerns about certain details that he was sure no one else would care about or even notice. These were some of the things he said to me:

Don't bother trying to translate the title; It can not be done.

No contemporary language or modern lingo.

Choose good voices; Voices are important.

Ashitaka is a prince. He is well spoken and formal; outdated for its time.

The Emishi are a people that never came to modern Japan: annihilated and disappeared.

Lady Eboshi's people are very low class; outcasts; former prostitutes, swindlers, criminals and reformed pimps; lepers But she is not; she is of a different class.

Jigo Bo says he works for the emperor. The emperor is not as we think of him now. He would have been living in poverty and earning a living selling his signature. Who does Jigo really work for? We don't know. He has a document signed by the emperor. It does not mean anything.

Things that look like rifles are NOT rifles. Rifles are a different thing. These are more like portable cannons. DO NOT translate them as rifles. They are not rifles. Do not use the word "rifle".

Then there were questions from Miramax.

"This guy Lord Asano, who is he? Is he a good guy or a bad guy? Who did the samurai work for? Why were they attacking a village? Why were Lady Eboshi being attacked? She is a bad person, right? Who is this Jigo guy for and who does he work for? Why do you want the deer god's head? Is he a good guy or a bad guy? Why is the deer god a god? Is that something Japanese? Is it a good god or a bad god?

I explained to him that Miyazaki doesn't really have good guys or bad guys in his movies, but rather tries to have a more nuanced view of human nature. I told them that I did not know exactly if there were clear answers to their questions and that part of Miyazaki's intention was for us to think about it or to be satisfied with the uncertainty of not being sure.

A woman with a pronounced Brooklyn accent asked, "So why is this guy called Ashitaka prince?"

Neil Gaiman replied: "Because he is A prince."

"Yes," he said, "but how can we to know he is a prince He lives in this horrible land town. Her clothes are rags. Their little town is in the middle of nowhere. How can he be a prince?

"We know he is a prince because everyone refers to him as Prince Ashitaka," said Gaiman. "He is a prince because his father was king and he will be when his father dies. The filmmakers have told us that he is a prince. He is a prince. He simply is."

Perhaps because Gaiman is British, he feels more comfortable with the concept of a true prince or princess and is not linked to Disney. Sleeping Beauty version. I thought Americans, especially New Yorkers, who know Anastasia's story from the movies and who have dry cleaners, restaurant owners, and language teachers who used to be royalty in one country or another, would have been more receptive to the concept of a former member of a royal family who has run out of luck and reduced to minor circumstances.

The argument between Gaiman, who argues that a prince can remain a prince despite his reduced circumstances, and the Miramax woman, who argued that the public would not accept a prince with a kingdom of people and bad clothing, continued.

Gaiman: Look, being a prince is important to history. It is part of his character. I think that's what Mr. Miyazaki decided. We are supposed to adapt this film for an American audience, not change it.

Miramax: But the audience won't obtain that, that he is a prince.

Gaiman: Of course they will. The public is not stupid. If they were, they wouldn't get the rest of the movie either.

We keep going.

Gaiman's original script was excellent. The dialogue flowed smoothly. Things that were uncomfortable in direct Japanese translation received the power and flow they had in Hayao Miyazaki's original version. Things that worked well in Japanese but not in English were modified to restore the liveliness that direct translation had stolen from them. For example, in one scene, Jigo Bo complains that the okayu (rice porridge) only paid for flavors like hot water. This sounds pretty forceful in Japanese, but flabby in English. Gaiman rewrote the translation as: “This soup tastes like horse urine. Weak horse urine.

Gaiman also made changes to satisfy Harvey Weinstein, the Miramax boss. These were changes that the Miramax production team thought would help an American audience understand things that were not clear in the original Miyazaki version. Jigo Bo's mysterious motivation, which was not specified in the film, was clarified for the English dubbed version by adding the phrase "The Emperor promised me a palace and a golden hill for the head of the Deer God." The relationship between Jigo Bo and Lady Eboshi also received some clarity by adding the lines, “The Emperor ordered you to kill the Deer God immediately. He doesn't want to wait any longer. Do you think the Emperor cares about your pathetic hardware stores? There is nothing remotely close to these lines, or what they imply, in Hayao Miyazaki's original film version.

Not that Gaiman did not understand any of this or sympathize with staying true to Hayao Miyazaki's work. He had Miramax marching orders, and Harvey Weinstein's primary concern, or one of them, was to make the film accessible to a wider American audience. Gaiman's problem was having to walk between what Harvey wanted and mess with Hayao Miyazaki's movie.

In the first version of Gaiman's script, Miramax got the artistic side of what they wanted. Gaiman didn't realize that to get the rest of what they wanted, Miramax would take the script and make changes to it without consulting him. Gaiman and Miramax independently reviewed it with no communication between them. Ghibli had the last word on the entire script, so we received both versions as they were reviewed …

For more information on Alpert and Gaiman's process with Mirama, as well as other stories from their time in Ghibli, see Sharing a house with the endless man June 16.