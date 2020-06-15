Neil Gorsuch has just protected LGBTQ rights

It's an unlikely author defining moment that means gay, lesbian and transgender workers are protected by federal civil rights law. It is a staggering defeat for judicial conservatives who worked to secure Gorsuch's nomination and Republicans, including Donald Trump, who stymied President Barack Obama's nominee for the Supreme Court, Liberal Merrick Garland in 2016.

The ruling puts Gorsuch in the history books.

At the same time, he will infuriate those who worked on his confirmation, trusting that he was the right candidate to fill Scalia's shoes.

Right after the opinion was issued, Carrie Severino of the conservative Judicial Crisis Network criticized Gorsuch. She said he had "screwed up" the decision and Scalia would be disappointed.

"This was not judging, it was legislating: a brute force attack on our constitutional system," said Severino, who also worked for Judge Clarence Thomas.

That point was not lost on the judge Samuel Alito in his dissent to which Thomas joined.

"There is only one word for what the Court has done today: legislation. The document the Court publishes is in the form of a judicial opinion interpreting a statute, but that is misleading," Alito wrote. Repeatedly, in his dissent, Alito cited Scalia's past writings.

"The Court's opinion is like a pirate ship," said Alito. "It sails under a textualist banner, but what it actually represents is a theory of legal interpretation that Judge Scalia excluded: the theory that the courts should & # 39; update & # 39; the old statutes to better reflect current values of the society".

Joining Gorsuch were Chief Justice John Roberts, and the four Liberals on the bench, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Stephen Breyer. Liberals chose not to write concurring opinions, allowing Gorsuch to endorse LGBTQ rights and rejecting the Trump administration's arguments, to stand alone.

The vacancy that helped Trump win the White House

When Scalia died in February 2016, it sparked the turmoil in the presidential election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, stated that he would block any Obama nominee, who turned out to be Garland.

Trump used the vacancy as a key motivator for his base and eventual victory, and has continued to promote his nomination for Gorsuch and later Brett Kavanaugh, and nearly 200 lower court judges, as achievements inherited from his presidency.

When Trump introduced Gorsuch to the country in January 2017, under the bright lights of the East Room of the White House, he said he was keeping a promise to "find the best judge in the country for the Supreme Court."

"I promised," said the President, "to select someone who respects our laws" and someone who "interprets them as written." Trump nodded to the fact that Scalia and Gorsuch considered themselves "textualists," interpreting the laws as written, relying on the text and structure of the statute rather than considering what Congress might have meant, or any story. legislative associated with the law

Gorsuch's nomination would not be easy, as he would have to face the fury of the Liberals, still incandescent because the Republicans had refused to hold hearings for Garland.

That night, at the White House, with Scalia's widow, Maureen, in the audience, Gorsuch called Scalia a "lion of the law" and reiterated something he would repeat in the coming weeks and months: "It is the role of the judges. apply, not alter, the work of the people's representatives. "

The White House has yet to comment on Monday's ruling.

On the bench

After taking the bench, Gorsuch wasted no time giving up the Conservatives. He voted in favor of Trump's travel ban, and would have allowed a citizenship question to be added to the 2020 census.

He was in the majority when the Court said he would stay away from disputes when politicians go too far in drawing district lines for partisan profits. In one particular case, he sided with liberals in court in favor of an immigrant, arguing that the law used against him was inadmissibly vague. There, however, Gorsuch was following the example of Scalia, who also criticized the vagueness.

In November 2017, before a crowd of conservatives who attended the Federalist Society's annual gala, Gorsuch paid tribute to Scalia's work to revitalize the way legal and constitutional texts should be interpreted. Scalia believed that the Constitution should be interpreted according to its original public meaning. He also believed that a judge should start with the text when analyzing a law, and not look at the legislative history or statements related to the purpose of the law.

"Tonight, I can report that a person can be publicly committed originalist and textualist and can be upheld before the Supreme Court," Gorsuch told the delighted black-tie crowd. In return, they roared their approval.

To liberals, Gorsuch was a sure sign of the court's tilt to the right. In an interview with CNN last September, on the eve of the current blockbuster period, Gorsuch was specifically asked about the LGBTQ case, as well as a case related to immigration and fear of liberals regarding the direction of court.

In his response, Gorsuch explained how he approached divisive cases.

"I think all a judge can do is keep his oath to the best of his ability," he said, adding "politics, your personal views, leave that there."

"When you put on your robe," he continued, "you put those things aside and open your mind and listen. And that's all a judge can promise. He can't promise results, he can only promise his best efforts in the process. "

At the time, Gorsuch was promoting his book, "A Republic, if you can keep it." In it he outlined his judicial philosophy. "Textualism offers a known and recognizable methodology for judges to impartially determine and set what the law is, not simply state what it should be, a method of discerning the content of the written law without bizarre value judgments about people or politics" , wrote. .

When the court heard oral arguments in LGBT cases in October, Gorsuch hinted at the direction in which he was heading.

"When a case is very close, very close, on the textual evidence, I am with you on the textual evidence," he told David Cole, an attorney representing a transgender plaintiff. "Is near."

The Kagan factor

That line of questions in October was also touched by Kagan, a smart liberal who respected and admired Scalia despite the fact that they were often on opposite sides of the ideological spectrum. (Scalia even suggested that Obama nominate Kagan when a vacancy was available.)

Kagan told a 2015 Harvard audience that Scalia would go down in history as one of the "most important historical figures in the court." He said the main reason was that Scalia reformulated the way judges approached legal interpretation by insisting on a sharp approach. in the words on the page.

He noted that the "textualism" approach could lead to different results, but that Scalia insisted that the analysis begin, at a minimum, with the text and structure of the law and not something like the intent of the Congressional or committee and history writing.

"We are all textualists now," said Kagan.

In the oral arguments in the cases related to Title VII, Kagan and Gorsuch appeared on the same page.

"For many years, the star of this Court's legal interpretation has been the text of a statute," said Attorney General Noel Francisco, representing the Trump administration, who challenged efforts to broaden the scope of the Civil Rights Act.

She said the text in Title VII that prohibits discrimination "by" sex seemed crystal clear.

"Did you discriminate against someone," he asked rhetorically, "because of sex?"

"Yes you did," she said, answering her own question. "Because you fired the person because he was a man who loved other men."

Francisco, a former Scalia employee, returned fire. He said it was his part that was making a "direct textual argument."

For Francisco it was simple, "the law distinguishes between sex and sexual orientation."

"Sex means whether you are male or female, not whether you are gay or straight," he said.

Trump's other nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, disagreed with Gorsuch's majority opinion.

While the "policy arguments" for amending the law "are very important, Kavanaugh wrote, and while he agreed that" gay and lesbian Americans cannot be treated as social outcasts or inferior in dignity and worth, "they do not could side with Gorsuch's interpretation

"We are judges, not members of Congress," Kavanaugh wrote, adding that "our role is not to make or amend the law."

Going forward

Roberts, the oldest member of the court by most, has likely assigned Gorsuch the opinion. Roberts, like other judges, often says that the press overemphasizes the importance of 5-4 opinions. In fact, Monday's opinion comes as the court is considering abortion, DACA, religious freedom, and Trump's bid to protect his financial documents. Court watchers will be waiting to see how the court's regular bedmates line up.

As for Gorsuch, in September he told CNN that he refuses to speak of "hard right turns" at the bank.

"I just don't see judges that way, I reject the idea of ​​how judges operate," he said.

He noted that about 40% of court cases are unanimous.

"There are nine very independent people who handle these cases as best they can," Gorusch said.