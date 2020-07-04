Neil Young & # 39; is NOT okay & # 39; with Trump playing his music at the Mount Rushmore event

In another video of the event with "Like a Hurricane", Young wrote: "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux" and reiterated: "This is NOT okay for me."

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Young previously opposed Trump's use of "Rockin & # 39; In The Free World" in 2015 when the song was played during Trump's presidential announcement.

"Donald Trump was not authorized to use & # 39; Rockin & # 39; in the free world & # 39; in his announcement of presidential candidacy," Young's management company said at the time, noting that the singer was a supporter from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign.

Trump's campaign manager at the time, Corey Lewandowski, told Rolling Stone that the campaign had licensed the song, but would respect Young's wish and never use it again, adding that "Trump is a great admirer and he really likes Neil. "

In February, Young, who became a US citizen this year, wrote an open letter to Trump calling him "a disgrace to my country" and that "Rockin & # 39; In The Free World & # 39; is not a song you can take out in one of its manifestations. "

The Canadian native said he started his path to U.S. citizenship because he wanted to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.

Young is among other iconic rockers who have a problem with Trump's use of his music.

The Rolling Stones last week threatened legal action against the Trump campaign for playing their songs at their campaign rallies, which was first reported by Deadline.

Tom Petty's family also issued a Trump campaign cease and desist notice after "I'm Not Going Back" was played at the President's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month.

Rather than give a unifying tone, Trump in South Dakota on Friday criticized what he called a "ruthless campaign" by his political enemies to erase history by removing monuments that some say are symbols of racial oppression.

The backdrop of the President of Mount Rushmore, which features the faces of four American Presidents, is carved out of the Black Hills of South Dakota, a sacred place of spiritual and cultural importance to the native peoples of the area.

The Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 established the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reserve, according to the National Archives, but the lands were systematically taken over by the US government after gold was discovered in the area in the decade from 1870.

On Friday, protesters, many with signs demanding the return of the land to the natives, blocked the entrance to Mount Rushmore before the Trump event.