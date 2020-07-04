Neil Young & # 39; is NOT okay & # 39; with Trump playing his music at the Mount Rushmore event

In another video of the event with "Like a Hurricane", Young wrote: "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux" and reiterated: "This is NOT okay for me."
"Donald Trump was not authorized to use & # 39; Rockin & # 39; in the free world & # 39; in his announcement of presidential candidacy," Young's management company said at the time, noting that the singer was a supporter from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders' 2016 campaign.
The Canadian native said he started his path to U.S. citizenship because he wanted to vote against Trump in the 2020 election.
Young is among other iconic rockers who have a problem with Trump's use of his music.
The backdrop of the President of Mount Rushmore, which features the faces of four American Presidents, is carved out of the Black Hills of South Dakota, a sacred place of spiritual and cultural importance to the native peoples of the area.
The Fort Laramie Treaty of 1868 established the Black Hills as part of the Great Sioux Reserve, according to the National Archives, but the lands were systematically taken over by the US government after gold was discovered in the area in the decade from 1870.
On Friday, protesters, many with signs demanding the return of the land to the natives, blocked the entrance to Mount Rushmore before the Trump event.
