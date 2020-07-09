Neil Young writes an open letter to Trump, updates the old song & # 39; Looking For a Leader & # 39 ;: & # 39; We have to vote for it & # 39;

Neil Young wrote a letter to President Trump and updated the lyrics to one of his famous songs a few days after rejecting the President's use of his music at a July 4 event following in the footsteps of Mount Rushmore in South Dakota.

On Monday, the Canadian-born rock star criticized Trump in an open letter posted on his archive website denouncing the president for using his music and urging him to press play on an updated 2020 version of his album. " Looking for a leader. " "Which was originally released in 2006.

"Although I have repeatedly asked him not to use my music because it indicates that I support his agenda, he has always played my songs in his meetings anyway, regardless of my rights, even calling me on Twitter," Young began in the open letter titled "A letter to President Trump".

Young said he knew Trump used his music at his "last rally in Dakota despite my previous requests," but said he would not "sue" Trump due to the fact that he is "in charge of COVID 19's response here. in the U.S". . "

The interpreter of "Rockin" in the free world "maintained that he did not want a legal fight to be a distraction for the" important work in hand that protects and saves American lives. "

Young, 74, complained that the Trump campaign used the same song at least twice before, in 2015 and 2018.

"DT (Donald Trump) does not have my permission to use the song & # 39; Rockin & # 39; In The Free World & # 39; in his appearances," Young told Rolling Stone magazine in 2018. "Legally, he has the right to do it, however it goes against my wishes. "

After Young complained in 2015, then-Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told Fox News that the campaign had legally secured rights to use Young's song.

"Through a licensing agreement with ASCAP, Mr. Trump's campaign paid for and obtained the legal right to use Neil Young's recording of" Rockin & # 39; In The Free World, "" Lewandowski said at the time. However, there are many other songs to choose from. Despite Neil's differing political views, Trump likes him very much. "

Meanwhile, in the updated version of Young's song, "Looking for a Leader," the young man criticized Trump as "fearful of his own shadow" and offered an endorsement to alleged Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Yes, we had Barack Obama, and we really need him now. The man behind him has to take his place somehow, "Young sings. “The United States has a leader who builds walls around our house. I don't know that black lives matter, and we have to vote for it. "

Young became a U.S. citizen in January, and upon receiving his new status, saluted the American flag and urged his 121,000 followers to exercise their right to vote.

"I am happy to report that I am inside!" Young captioned the Jan. 22 photo. "Vote your conscience".

