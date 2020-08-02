Nemal's Jamal Crawford can't play Wizards

It's taking a while to remove rust from Jamal Crawford's 40-year-old bones.

Crawford, who was out of the season as an unsigned free agent, joined the Nets for their first practice on July 15.

But Nets coach Jacque Vaughn said it is not determined whether Crawford will make his Nets debut Sunday against Washington in Game 2 of the restart. It poses a mystery about his physical condition with Vaughn's vague diagnosis.

Crawford, signed as a replacement player due to the Nets' depleted roster, already missed the first game. Crawford still played as many games as Net as Kevin Durant, who lobbied for his signing.

Vaughn said Crawford will be "reevaluated" on Saturday night.

"It really is so dim," Vaughn said. "In general, we have to be realistic in what each player is. Jamal has played more games than LeBron James. The free time that had bubbled up, whether it was spending time with family or quarantine, we want every athlete to be in position to succeed not only today, but also in the future. The goal is to put him on the floor when he feels comfortable and has a base under him, so we don't turn the page backwards. "

New signatory Tyler Johnson said Crawford is necessary for his leadership and to take pressure off Caris LeVert. That is, if you are in shape. Crawford could play his 1,327th regular season contest on Sunday.

"You see how many playoff runs this boy has had," Johnson said of the sixth sixth man of the year. "It brings a different side of basketball that a lot of guys haven't seen. There are a lot of young guys that haven't been in this playoff pressure. He fills that gap and allows you to relax and play your game because you have someone there who talks to you about things. We want him healthy. When he comes back, he will be an integral part of moving forward. "