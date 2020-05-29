Nemesis becomes Shrek in Resident Evil 3 Mod

The Resident Evil 3 remake came earlier this year and brought one of the franchise's scariest enemies, Nemesis, to the current generation of games. This is a relentless, brutal and terrifying abomination that will stop at nothing to haunt you. Now, someone has decided to make a mod for the game that exchanges that same ungodly creation for a beloved figure from the world of animation. Namely Shrek.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pSuInwNQ-0A (/ embed)

This is the work of Marco Flores, who recently released the mod that replaces Nemesis with the adorable but crisp Ogre from Shrek films. Flores released a video that shows what this looks like in practice, and as funny as it may seem on the surface, it's pretty puzzling. The character becomes a brute force of nature, crashing through walls, resisting gunshots, and apparently can't be stopped by anything. Flores also shared a link to download the mod on Twitter. Flores had this to say about it.

"I decided to make a fun mod for RE3 Remake. This time it is everyone's favorite ogre Shrek! Now everything is ogre. It replaces Stage 1 Nemesis."

Resident Evil and ShrekAs entertainment properties, it couldn't be more different. Since its inception, Resident Evil, whether in games or in movies, has always been aimed at adults. It is violent, scary and M rated for mature. ShrekOn the other hand, it's a PG series of animated movies that is extremely kid-friendly, but contains plenty for adults to love too. Perhaps the only thing in common is that both franchises have been tremendously successful, and both contain monsters of some sort. However, somehow, this mod really works.

Originally released in 1999, Resident Evil 3 Capcom gave him the remake treatment recently, following the success of the Resident Evil 2 remaster. The game sees a specialized squad of the police force known as S.T.A.R.S. sent to Raccoon City to investigate a series of disappearances. The pharmaceutical company Umbrella and its biological weapon, the T virus, are discovered to be behind the incidents.

Jill Valentine and the other survivors of S.T.A.R.S. members try to spread this truth, only to discover that the police department is under Umbrella's control. Not long after, reports of a creepy "cannibal virus" begin to appear, and vicious dogs begin to roam the streets. With the virus spreading throughout the city, Jill must attempt to survive as an extremely powerful beast has been dispatched to eliminate her.

The new version received much praise from critics upon arrival. As for Shrek, the franchise has been dormant for a decade. There has been talk of possibly making a fifth movie at some point. At present, Puss in Boots 2 It is in development after the launch of the successful 2011 spin-off. Be sure to check out the mod in action from Marco Flores' YouTube channel.

I just released my Shrek Nemesis mod to Nexus Mods for memes! Everything is ogre now. # ResidentEvil3Remake#Shrekhttps://t.co/aMfUhv9ruppic.twitter.com/He2CnahLnK – Marco Flores (@ MrMarco1003) May 2, 2020

