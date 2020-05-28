Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter is Adult Swim's irreverent horror comedy

Neon Joe, Werewolf Hunter is an irreverent Adult Swim horror comedy that follows the misadventures of the main character.

Neon Joe, werewolf hunter is the unique and irreverent horror comedy from Adult Swim. Adult Swim has a long history of producing great comedies, beginning with his first successful show. Aqua Teen Hunger Force. This revolved around a gang of talking foodstuffs and their wacky adventures and proved successful enough to generate a dubbed film. Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Theatrical Movie. Adult Swim really carved a niche for itself in the years that continued to produce surreal comedy shows of both live-action and animated varieties.

There is the infamous Too many cooks short that went viral in 2014, Seth Green's stop-motion madness Robot chicken and The Eric Andre Show, which is by design the most uncomfortable chatshow in the history of the format. Easily his most popular program is Rick and MortyDan Harmon / Justin Roiland created a series that follows the dark sci-fi adventures of the title duo. The show has attracted a large following since its debut, and will likely last for many seasons to come.

Given the general insanity of most of the Adult Swim production, Neon Joe, werewolf hunter it fits pretty well. This horror comedy was created and starred by Jon Glaser (Inside Amy Schumer) as the main character. True to the show's title, Joe is a head-patterning werewolf hunter dressed in dazzling neon. The opening episode finds him drawn to a small town in Vermont that is beset by werewolf attacks, with Paul Rudd (Ant-Man and the wasp) cameo as the first victim of the show.

Neon Joe, werewolf hunter it's decidedly more comedy than horror, and it's deliciously absurd in that. Joe de Glaser is a gruff and oddly likable antihero, and the actor is clearly having a lot of fun creating the character. The show originally aired as a five-part miniseries in 2015, but was popular enough to warrant a second season in 2017. This series changed the original premise, finding Joe retired from werewolf hunting and running a bar before to confront rival checkered hunter Jeff.

Unfortunately, it seems that Adult Swim & # 39; s Neon Joe, werewolf hunter It will be limited to just two seasons. Still, it's ten episodes of wacky comedy goodness for a show seemingly designed to be a cult comedy. Joe Glaser has been busy since he ended too, appearing in the comedy. Jon Glaser loves the team, in addition to a guest role in Mr. robot and a park in Jennifer Lopez's acclaimed thriller Hustlers in 2019

