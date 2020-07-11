Nepal floods, landslides kill at least 30 people

Heavy storms hit Nepal, leaving at least 30 people dead and displacing thousands in flash floods and landslides, officials said Saturday.

Monsoon-like conditions killed at least 23 people and left thousands homeless in western Nepal, Reuters reported.

Nine others were reported dead and more than 30 missing northwest of the capital Kathmandu, where several houses were destroyed on Friday, local officials said.

In the nearby Kaski district, seven people were killed and one

"We are looking for eight people who are still missing," said Kishore Shrestha, a police officer.

The Koshi river, which borders India, causes murderous flooding in the Indian state of Bihar almost every year, flowed above the danger level, police said.