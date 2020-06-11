Nervous Republicans Fight For Volatile Police Reform Policies

An absolute shift in public opinion on race, police and protests has left Republicans struggling to recalibrate their message.

And numerous media reports say party honchos are concerned about November and the president who is inflaming the situation via Twitter.

There is a long way to go before Election Day, of course, and the polls can quickly evaporate. Ask Michael Dukakis, who directed George H.W. Bush for 17 points at this point in the cycle.

FOR THE PRESIDENT WHO FIGHTS ON PROTESTS, ‘DEFUND THE POLICE’ IS A GIFT

Still, the Washington Post says, the political tides have "sparked deep anguish within the Republican Party over the incumbent's judgment and instincts, as well as fears that voters may completely take the party out of power on Election Day. "

But even the Post says that, in the opinion of party strategists, "there is still no sign of a mass exodus from the fugitive Trump train." If anything, most elected Republicans see themselves as prisoners on board, calculating that jumping could lead to almost certain defeat. ”

The New York Times describes Republicans on the hill, "having designed themselves as the party of law and order," now "caught flat out by a surge of public support during the election year to reform surveillance in states. United to tackle systemic racism. " "

Mitch McConnell says the Republican Party is working on a legislative proposal, and the point here is that you can't be something without something. The Nancy Pelosi House will certainly pass a Democratic reform law that, among other things, prohibits police bottlenecks and sets standards for departments to receive federal funds.

McConnell apparently concluded that he cannot ignore the House measure and hope that the problem will fade away. He has asked Tim Scott, the only black Republican senator, to take the initiative.

And with Trump's focus squarely on law and order, the White House has yet to suggest any police reform.

No one knows if this moment will last [support for gun control tends to increase and then decrease after mass shootings], but 53 percent of registered voters now support Black Lives Matter, according to Civiqs. Another 25 percent oppose the group and 20 percent are neutral, a double-digit jump for the controversial organization.

But it seems that the seismic reaction to the murder of George Floyd, whose brother emotionally testified at the Hill on Wednesday how difficult it was to see him beg for his life, has shaken politics forever. The most difficult question, amid calls from the left to "unseat the police", is how to translate anger and passion into concrete reforms, especially in an election year.

In that context, it was not surprising to see Republican senators walking away from journalists asking about the latest presidential tweet.

Why would Trump go after a 75-year-old protester in Buffalo when we have all seen the video of two officers pushing him to the ground, leaving him bloody and still in the hospital? The Marin Gugino case was so egregious that officers were quickly charged with assault.

SUBSCRIBE TO HOWIE'S PODCAST BUZZMETER MEDIA, A RIFF OF THE HOTTEST STORIES OF THE DAY

And yet, Trump tweeted that Gugino "could be an ANTIFA provocateur," who was "showing up to scan police communications in order to block the team," which "fell harder than it was pushed … Could be a trap? "

There is not a shred of evidence to back him up, and Gugino's lawyer questioned why the president would make such "dark, dangerous and false accusations against him." Trump tagged One America News, which featured the conspiracy theory based on an anonymous blog.

I understand that the President likes to hit against political opponents and detractors of the media. But why disturb an old man attacked by the police?

There has been talk among attendees that Trump can deliver a televised speech on race relations. If that happens, you will have to figure out how to square your harsh rhetoric against urban violence not just with sympathy for the Floyd family but with tangible proposals on racism in law enforcement.

Words matter in politics, never more than now. Our country has suffered a deep wound and needs to heal. But in the end, wherever you are in this dying problem, the words are empty if they are not translated into action.