NES made of Legos could be the best set of all time

The answer we were looking for was: Gen Xers building a classic Nintendo Entertainment system made of Legos, which includes a Lego television with the retro "Super Mario Bros." game on the screen. However, you were very close. Nice job.
Lego has joked a set that allows nostalgic gentiles to build the original Nintendo console, which debuted in the United States in 1985. The NES came with a "Super Mario Bros." cartridge, and also this Lego set. It even comes with a CRT "tube" TV, with dials, a mount, and an antenna, just in case.
Although the Lego tweet that reveals the new set is very difficult to see, you can see what it contains if you turn the brightness up completely.
Fortunately, you don't have to squint, because the set was leaked on VJGamer, a Hong Kong website. The site shows all the pieces, including the TV, which allows you to "play" Mario's game with a crank on the side. Mario can jump around the screen, breaking blocks and Goombas.
It will reportedly cost $ 250, which is not cheap. But as anyone with Lego-obsessed kids can attest, the sticker shock is just part of the Legos purchase. For a set containing 2,646 pieces, it's still expensive but it's not out of the stadium so similar sets cost.
But is this ready … for children? What nine year old boy knows what a cathode ray tube is? Or a video cartridge? Or a wired controller? There is definitely a nostalgia game here.
For the most technologically advanced Super Mario fans, Lego announced last month that it will be selling Mario-themed sets that will allow people to build levels (outside of Legos) for Mario to play. Although the Lego set is offline, Mario's character comes with an LCD screen and speaker that provides feedback as Mario traverses pipes, enemies, and other terrain.
Sets start at $ 60 and go on sale on August 1.