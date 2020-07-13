NES made of Legos could be the best set of all time

The answer we were looking for was: Gen Xers building a classic Nintendo Entertainment system made of Legos, which includes a Lego television with the retro "Super Mario Bros." game on the screen. However, you were very close. Nice job.

Lego has joked a set that allows nostalgic gentiles to build the original Nintendo console, which debuted in the United States in 1985. The NES came with a "Super Mario Bros." cartridge, and also this Lego set. It even comes with a CRT "tube" TV, with dials, a mount, and an antenna, just in case.

Although the Lego tweet that reveals the new set is very difficult to see, you can see what it contains if you turn the brightness up completely.

Fortunately, you don't have to squint, because the set was leaked on VJGamer, a Hong Kong website. The site shows all the pieces, including the TV, which allows you to "play" Mario's game with a crank on the side. Mario can jump around the screen, breaking blocks and Goombas.