Netatmo Announces HomeKit-Compatible Smart Outdoor Camera with Siren

French accessory maker Netatmo has announced an Apple HomeKit compatible outdoor smart camera with siren.



The new camera is an updated version of Netatmo's presence camera, which comes with a large reflector. The built-in 105 db siren this time offers even more reason to discourage intruders on property.

The camera also features infrared night vision, which can activate the reflector if it detects movement.

According to Netatmo, the camera analyzes the camera's field of view in real time and can measure when a person approaches the house, when a car stops in the driveway, or if a dog wanders through the garden.

Any of these signals will trigger an alert for the user, providing them with "accurate notification and video when an event occurs outside their home."

The camera comes with a 4MP video sensor, 100º FoV and 1,920 x 1,080 resolution, while the LED reflector is adjustable and uses 12W of power. The camera requires a 100V to 240V power supply, depending on the region. The camera uses 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and comes with a 32GB Class 10 micro SD card.

The Netatmo Smart Outdoor siren-free camera is now available on the Netatmo website, and can be ordered in advance in Europe, and will be available in the US. USA Later in 2020 for $ 349.99.