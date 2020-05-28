Netatmo Outdoor Security Camera has a built-in siren

Netatmo



Smart home company Netatmo has a new device, the $ 350 wired outdoor security camera with siren. Netatmo already sells a $ 300 outdoor security camera, previously called Netatmo Presence, which looks identical to this new model. But the existing wired camera doesn't have a built-in siren, so you now have the option to choose between the two.

Like the original outdoor security camera, this siren-equipped model has 1,080p HD live streaming and motion detection capabilities designed to differentiate between normal motion and people, animals, and cars. Please note that the people detection function of this camera is different from facial recognition. It can tell you that it sees a person, not who it sees.

The siren outdoor security camera also has customizable motion detection zones, night vision, and a built-in reflector. You can create your own automations in the Netatmo app so that the light turns on automatically whenever motion is detected. However, the 105 decibel siren is controlled manually – you will receive an alert and manually enable the siren in the app as needed.

Despite the high initial cost of this camera, it comes with a long-term cost-saving feature: a built-in microSD card that stores your videos locally, rather than a monthly or yearly subscription to the cloud service. Local storage is a bonus, especially for the privacy-minded, or anyone who doesn't want to pay extra fees to access their saved video clips.

Netatmo's next outdoor siren security camera is supposed to work with Alexa, the Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit (although it will not work with the HomeKit Secure Video however, that will come later in 2020.)

The outdoor security camera with siren is available for pre-order in Europe now and Netatmo says it will hit US stores. USA "Later this year."

