Netflix & # 39; s Spelling the Dream Trailer officially released for new documentary

Netflix & # 39; s Spelling the Dream Trailer released for new documentary

Netflix has released the official preview of the next documentary Spelling the dream, after four trips from hopeful competitors as the film explores the trend of American Indians who have governed the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 1999. You can watch the trailer below!

An Indian-American competitor has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee for the past 12 consecutive years, making the trend one of the longest in the history of the sport. Spelling the dream It chronicles the ups and downs of four Indian-American students as they compete to realize their dream of winning the iconic tournament.

With fascinating insights from CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Fareed Zakaria, comedian Hari Kondabolu, ESPN's Kevin Negandhi, 1999 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner Nupur Lala, and others, the film explores the reasons behind this incredible winning streak. and what it means for the community.

Spelling the dream is directed by Sam Rega (League of millions, Miami Noir: The Arthur E. Teele Story), which he produced with Chris Weller. The film will be released on June 3.