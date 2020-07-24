Netflix & # 39; The Kissing Booth 2 & # 39; + More

Give me an F! Give me an R! Give me a me! What does that mean? Okay, "FRI", but spelling out the rest is redundant right now. It's Friday! The end of another long week is finally here, and folks, this week was sooo long. But it's time to relieve stress as much as possible and resort to more relaxing and numbing activities for the next 48 hours. And as if the streaming gods knew you would really need it this week, there are plenty of new movies and shows to stream now that will definitely do the trick. But don't worry about trying to figure out what to look at, because stress is unnecessary! Here at Decider we are happy to lighten the load and help you choose what to stream starting tonight. Whether you're scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO, or all of the above, we think starting with the newest and most popular titles is the best option. And hopefully these highlights will help you decide what to watch and where to stream it this weekend!

New movies and shows to stream this weekend: The kissing booth 2, 2099: the soldier's protocol and Radioactive

You'll have no trouble finding something to watch this weekend thanks to the variety of movies and shows now available on your favorite streaming platforms. Romantic comedy fans, get ready to rejoice because The kissing booth 2 – The sequel to the hit Netflix movie 2018: It's set to blow your heart out. For those looking for a mysterious and mind-blowing thriller, look no further than 2099: Protocol of the soldier. And those looking to educate themselves this weekend, take a look. Radioactive, the movie about the infamous scientist Marie Curie! We could go on and on about these amazing highlights, but we'll leave that for the content below:

New to Netflix on July 24: The kissing booth 2

Cheesy romantic comedy fans start their engines because after their incredible debut in 2018, the original Netflix teen movie The kissing booth has its sequel! Based on the Beth Reekles sequel novel, The kissing booth 2 She catches up with Elle ‘Shelly’ Evans (again played by Joey King) and her best friend Lee as they enter their senior year of high school. Elle's heartbreaker boyfriend (Jacob Elordi also repeats this role) is a long way off at Harvard, and soon the couple discover how difficult long distance can be. So when an attractive new boy enters his class, things get even more complicated. And, when dealing with impending college decisions, Elle is affected by some important life decisions that can affect her relationship, her friendship with her best friend, and much more. We can't wait to dive into this deliciously cheesy romantic comedy again, especially since it's one of the best movies to watch this month on Netflix. So put on a chapstick and wrinkled, because The kissing booth 2 What to see on Netflix this weekend!

Stream The kissing booth 2 on Netflix

New to Hulu on July 26: 2099: the soldier's protocol

New to Hulu 2099: the soldier's protocol, the exciting science fiction movie that will have conspiracy crazies across the country, all the more convinced that great technology is about to catch you. It focuses on Matt, a paraplegic intern who agrees to participate in a risky new surgery that a biotech company promises will return his legs. But when he wakes up from anesthesia, he finds himself trapped in a strange device called a wheel and quickly realizes that the experiment he signed up for is not what it seems. Starring Jackson Gallagher, David Arquette and more, 2099: the soldier's protocol It is now available to stream this Sunday.

Stream 2099: the soldier's protocol on hulu

New on Amazon Prime Video July 24: Radioactive

Rosamund Pike is Marie Curie in the original Amazon Prime Video movie, Radioactive. The film tells the infamous story of a woman who changed the scientific world forever when she discovered radio, the radioactive element. Madame Curie not only made great strides in her field, but was also a pioneer for women in the world of science, inspiring generations of girls to enter STEM for years to come. Radioactive He works to celebrate that woman, that pioneer and her enduring legacy from her greatest breakthroughs to the darkest consequences that followed. Inspiring, educational and entertaining, Radioactive is a must-have movie now available on Amazon Prime this weekend.

Stream Radioactive on Amazon Prime Video

Complete list of new movies and streaming programs this weekend

The above options just scratch the surface, so you know the entire lineup this weekend will have amazing options to see what to see this weekend! For the full breakdown of the best movies and shows to stream now, or if you haven't decided on what to stream this weekend yet, check out the full list below:

New on Netflix- Full list

Released on Friday, July 24

To sing! (Sing On! Spain) * NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Animal biscuits * NETFLIX FILM

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing * NETFLIX FAMILY

In the dark: Season 2

The kissing booth 2 * NETFLIX FILM

Offering to the storm * NETFLIX FILM

Released on Sunday, July 26

Banana split

Shameless (USA): Shameless: Season 10

New to Hulu- Full List

Released on Sunday, July 26

2099: the soldier's protocol (2019)

New to Amazon Prime- Full List

Released on Friday, July 24

If you give a cookie to a mouse

Jim Gaffigan: Pale Tourist * Original Amazon Special

Radioactive (2019) * Amazon Original Movie

New on HBO- Full List

Released on Friday, July 24

Room 104, Season 4 Premiere (HBO)

The hen Turuleca (Aka Turu, the crazy chicken), 2020 (HBO)

Released on Saturday July 25

Brooklyn motherless, 2019 (HBO)

New to Starz- Full List

Released on Friday, July 24

A Christmas Carol (1984)

Fire storm (1998)

Garden of evil (1954)

Silent house (2011)

The beautiful blonde from Bashful Bend (1949)

The secret of the convict lake (1951)

The chanting of names (2019)

The verdict (1982)

Way of a gaucho (1952)

Yellow sky (1948)

Released on Sunday, July 26

Valley P – Episode 103

New in Showtime – Full List

Released on Friday, July 24

The captive

Thing of men

How to Talk to Girls at Parties

Room

Released on Saturday July 25

A very violent year

Released on Sunday, July 26

Barely lethal

Dark places

The end of the tour

Mississippi Grind

Mojave

Remember

Slow west

New to BritBox- Full List

Released on Friday, July 24

Better in paradise The | BritBox Original, Exclusive North American Premiere

Released on Sunday, July 26

Red dwarf: the promised land The | BritBox Original, Exclusive North American Premiere