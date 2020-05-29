Netflix added 2 new TV shows today for you to eat this weekend

With only a few days to go in May, Neflix Now he's gearing up for what appears to be a great June, with tons of great movies and TV shows on the way, both licensed and original. But that does not mean that we will not receive new content in the next few days.

In fact, today brings with it two new TV series for you to spend the weekend with. First, there's season 3 of Somebody feed Phil, which follows the Everybody loves Raymond creator while touring the world observing all kinds of interesting kitchens. The new run will have you stopping in Seoul, London, Chicago and more, and if you're an enthusiast you'll definitely dig this one.

But what maybe most people will gravitate to this weekend is Space force, the new Netflix comedy starring The officeIt's Steve Carell. And while the reviews have only been lackluster, there is still a lot of publicity for the show.

If you still can't make out the title, the series is based on the new branch of the US Armed Forces. USA: The titular Space Force and seeks to represent it as a brave underdog pushed by the other major branches of the armed forces. . With a star cast that also includes Noah Emmerich, John Malkovich and Ben Schwartz, among others, he has considerable talent on board. Not to mention that it comes from the creator Greg Daniels, the same person in charge of The office.

So yes, despite the lukewarm criticism, Space force it definitely seems worth checking out and now you're on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. Enjoy and be sure to send us a comment below to let us know what you plan to see on the platform this weekend.