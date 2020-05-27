Netflix added 3 new movies and 1 new TV series today

I don't know what I would have done without Netflix during the crash. Of new talking points like Tiger king and The last Dance, to older things that I missed like Hannibal and Marianne that has kept me extremely entertained during this strange moment. More than the other streaming networks, Netflix manages to release new things almost every day, highlighting cool things to see.

Today, May 27, is no different. Netflix just added three new movies and a documentary that should get everyone talking.

The movies are; #FriendButMarried, a 2018 Indonesian film and a young man struggling to be with his lover who will soon get married; I'm not here anymore, a Netflix exclusive about a young lonely immigrant struggling after her brother's death; and 2011 Matthew McConaughey court drama Attorney Lincoln, in which he plays a lawyer defending the rich man who discovers that his latest case may not be what it seems.

Cards on the table, none of those films particularly interest me. But the original Netflix limited series debuting today definitely does.

This is Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, a crime crime documentary about the notorious child abuser who died in prison under extremely suspicious circumstances in August 2019. This series is based on the book by James Patterson Filthy rich and is directed by Lisa Bryant. This documentary has been in progress since the beginning of 2019 and features interviews with many of Epstein's victims, explaining how their crimes of illness affected their lives.

The documentary continues to reveal how Epstein's abuse was just one facet of a sex trafficking network and exposes many of the notable figures who were associated with him. The documentary naturally points to the disgraced British royal prince Andrew, but also to President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton and former head of the Victoria Secret parent company Les Wexner.

Yes Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich It does what it promises it should generate a substantial amount of headlines in the coming weeks. I know I'll tune in.