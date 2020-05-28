Netflix added 8 new movies and 4 new shows today

Netflix He's been doing a fantastic job keeping May filled to the brim with some really great content. The streaming service is now home to massive hits like the full Return to the future trilogy, the surprising seriousness of Adam Sandler Uncut Gemsand season 2 of the hit show, Dead to me. With so much to see, it often feels like overkill when Netflix leaves even more cool things to watch, but who are we to complain about having something better?

You've already seen solid content this week, but Netflix is ​​adding 8 new movies and 4 new shows to sweeten the deal today. Although no one would look at you funny if you don't recognize anything on the list, you can be sure that there are a few things to watch out for.

Irish comedy series I can't cope, I can't cope It's a binge-worthy show about two women sharing a home in Dublin. Their inconsistent and sometimes toxic relationship forms the backbone of the show, and its dark comedy / drama mix should appeal to fans of other similar series like Unsafe or Girls.

Elstree 1976, meanwhile, is the 2015 documentary on the creation of Star Wars. Although it received mixed reviews for being an incomplete and unfocused look behind the curtains, it's well worth seeing for hardcore franchise fans or those looking to learn a little more about some of the lesser-known actors and characters from the movies.

Here's the full list of everything Netflix released today:

Films:

1 mile to you

Bobby Sands: 66 days

World background

Elstree 1976

Grandma's farm

Grandma's Farm Part 2

Intuition (The Hunch)

Naledi: the tale of a baby elephant

T.V. series:

Can't cope, won't cope (Season 1-2)

Dorohedoro (Season 1)

Republic of Doyle (Seasons 1-6)

The Irish Mob (Season 1)

May is not over for Netflix, since tomorrow we will see the launch of the new team of Greg Daniels and Steve Carell, Space force. If you're a fan of The Office, you'll want to take a look at it. Beyond that, you can click here to see everything that has been released and will be released during May, or you can go here to see what to expect during June, as all signs point to it being another solid month for the service.