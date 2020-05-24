Netflix adds 19 new movies and TV shows this week

Although we know that Netflix We already have a large collection of content planned for June, the streaming giant is also using the last week of May to launch many new series and movies.

After a weekend in which an Adam Sandler movie, not for the first time, attracted large audiences for the platform, the broadcaster is giving us an opportunity to appreciate one of the actor's most serious roles in releasing Uncut Gems. Meanwhile, other highlights to take place between May 24-31 include a new limited series by Jeffrey Epstein and the debut of Space force.

On the film side, the Safdie brothers " Uncut Gems It arrives on Monday, May 25 and is highly recommended for anyone who has not yet had a chance to dive into the pawn shops and the stakes have gone wrong. Other highlights from the film include Matthew McConaughey, protagonist. Attorney Lincolnand the Mexican drama in Spanish I'm not here anymore, who built a solid reputation on the festival circuit before being cast by Netflix.

Space force is the launch of the great series for the end of the month, with The officeGreg Daniels re-teams with Steve Carell, who plays the lead role in a satirical version of Trump's idea of ​​a Space Force. You can watch the trailer above, featuring Carell's four-star general Mark Naird, who has to contend to make the new branch of the United States Army a reality. True crime fanatics can also assimilate Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which comes from Joe Berlinger, and uses first-hand accounts to explore Epstein's life.

Other titles coming this week include a new special Hannah Gadsby standup, and the recently concluded fifth season of Supergirl, which we hope to emulate The flashThe recent impact on the transmission platform. Additionally, Netflix will launch the third season of Somebody feed Philwhere Everybody loves Raymond Creator Phil Rosenthal travels the world and tries different cuisines.

The full list of titles coming to Netflix this week is as follows:

Coming to Netflix on May 25

Alphablocks (Season 1)

Ne Zha (2019)

Northern Standard: Family Vacation (2020)

Number blocks (Season 1)

Uncut Gems (2019)

Supergirl (Season 5) Coming to Netflix on May 26

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (2020) N Coming to Netflix on May 27

#FriendButMarried

I'm not here anymore (2019) N

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich (Limited series) N

Attorney Lincoln (2011)

Coming to Netflix on May 28

Dorohedoro (Season 1) N

Grandma's farm (2013)

Grandma's Farm Part 2 (2015)

Intuition / The Hunch (2020) N Coming to Netflix on May 29

Kenny Sebastian: the most interesting person in the room (2020) N

Space force (Season 1) N

Somebody feed Phil (Season 3) N What comes to Netflix on May 31

Free dance of high strings (2018)

So, a lot to enjoy this week, like Netflix He promises to continue his successful performance with the public during the blockade.