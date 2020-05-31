Netflix adds more than 30 new movies and 5 new shows this week

Now that June is just around the corner, there is a good chance that, depending on where you live, you may want to stay indoors to avoid the heat, humidity, and worse, summer bugs. And if you're looking to cool off from the comfort and safety of your living room sofa, you'll be happy to hear that. Netflix He plans to add a handful of featured movies and TV shows to his catalog that are sure to keep him busy for some time.
We'll paste a full list of all the content below, but we thought we'd highlight some of our favorites, in case you were trying to decide what to prioritize when it comes to over-viewing.
The Cape of Fear – While it is generally overlooked in favor of Martin Scorsese's most popular works as Goodfellas and The dead peopleThis early-90s psychological thriller is a must-see in its own right, thanks to the solid performances of Robert De Niro and Gregory Peck.
Silence of inocents – Speaking of 90s classics, anyone who hasn't reviewed this should drop whatever it is they're up to and watch it right now. It is one of the three films to win the Oscar for best film, director, actor, actress and screenplay and is one of the best horror films. To this day.
V for Vendetta – With political tension at its highest, an action movie about a masked anarchist trying to overthrow a white supremacist, totalitarian rule could be the movie we need right now. It is also very entertaining.
For more information, here is the full list of movies and shows to be added to Netflix from June 1-7.
Released June 1
Bravery act
All dogs Go to Heaven
Bad news bears
The Cape of Fear
Casper
Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card
Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card
Clueless
Cocomelon: Season 1
E.T. the alien
The healer
Man inside
Lust Caution
Observe and report
Priest
The silence of the lambs
Starship troopers
The boy
The Car (1977)
The artist of disaster
Aid
The lake House
The Queen
Twister
V for Vendetta
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
West side story
Do not mess with the Zohan
Zodiac
Released June 2
Solo: Season 6
Fuller House: The Farewell Season * Netflix Original
Garth Brooks: The Road I Am On: Season 1
Right: Rainbow Rescue * Netflix Family
Released June 3
Lady bird
Kill Gunther
Spelling the Dream * Netflix Documentary
Released June 4
Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga * Netflix Anime
Can you hear? / M’entends-you? * Netflix original
Released June 5
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 * Netflix Original
Drowned: Pasai Bolta Hai * Netflix Film
Hannibal: Seasons 1-3
The Last Days of American Crime * Netflix Film
Queer Eye: Season 5 * Netflix Original
Released June 6
Queen of the South: Season 4
Released June 7
Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 * Netflix Original (New Weekly Episodes)
