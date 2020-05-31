Netflix adds more than 30 new movies and 5 new shows this week

Now that June is just around the corner, there is a good chance that, depending on where you live, you may want to stay indoors to avoid the heat, humidity, and worse, summer bugs. And if you're looking to cool off from the comfort and safety of your living room sofa, you'll be happy to hear that. Netflix He plans to add a handful of featured movies and TV shows to his catalog that are sure to keep him busy for some time.

We'll paste a full list of all the content below, but we thought we'd highlight some of our favorites, in case you were trying to decide what to prioritize when it comes to over-viewing.

The Cape of Fear – While it is generally overlooked in favor of Martin Scorsese's most popular works as Goodfellas and The dead peopleThis early-90s psychological thriller is a must-see in its own right, thanks to the solid performances of Robert De Niro and Gregory Peck.

Silence of inocents – Speaking of 90s classics, anyone who hasn't reviewed this should drop whatever it is they're up to and watch it right now. It is one of the three films to win the Oscar for best film, director, actor, actress and screenplay and is one of the best horror films. To this day.

V for Vendetta – With political tension at its highest, an action movie about a masked anarchist trying to overthrow a white supremacist, totalitarian rule could be the movie we need right now. It is also very entertaining.

For more information, here is the full list of movies and shows to be added to Netflix from June 1-7.

Released June 1

Bravery act

All dogs Go to Heaven

Bad news bears

The Cape of Fear

Casper

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clow Card

Cardcaptor Sakura: Sakura Card

Clueless

Cocomelon: Season 1

E.T. the alien

The healer

Man inside

Lust Caution

Observe and report

Priest

The silence of the lambs

Starship troopers

The boy

The Car (1977)

The artist of disaster

Aid

The lake House

The Queen

Twister

V for Vendetta

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

West side story

Do not mess with the Zohan

Zodiac

Released June 2

Solo: Season 6

Fuller House: The Farewell Season * Netflix Original

Garth Brooks: The Road I Am On: Season 1

Right: Rainbow Rescue * Netflix Family

Released June 3

Lady bird

Kill Gunther

Spelling the Dream * Netflix Documentary

Released June 4

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga * Netflix Anime

Can you hear? / M’entends-you? * Netflix original

Released June 5

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 * Netflix Original

Drowned: Pasai Bolta Hai * Netflix Film

Hannibal: Seasons 1-3

The Last Days of American Crime * Netflix Film

Queer Eye: Season 5 * Netflix Original

Released June 6

Queen of the South: Season 4

Released June 7

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 * Netflix Original (New Weekly Episodes)

