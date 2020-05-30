Netflix buys the Egyptian theater in Los Angeles with plans to restore it

After more than a year of negotiations, the streaming giant Netflix bought one of Los Angeles' treasures, the classic Egyptian Theater.

After more than a year of negotiations, streaming giant Netflix bought one of Los Angeles' historic treasures, the nearly century-old Egyptian Theater. It opened in 1922 and was released Robin Hood, starring Robert Fairbanks. Like all theaters in Los Angeles, the Egyptian Theater closed in mid-March due to concerns about the new coronavirus. The talks between Netflix and American Cinematique reportedly started in late 2018 or 2019. The original announcement prompted directors, such as Jon Favreau, to communicate to ensure that the change of ownership does not affect the programming offered on The Egyptian.

The theater represents the cultural heritage and history of film in Los Angeles. It closed for four years in 1992 under the ownership of United Artists Theaters. Since 1996, the non-profit organization American Cinematique, chaired by Rick Nicita, owned the theater, which the group purchased from the Los Angeles Community Redevelopment Agency for $ 1. Starting in 1998, the theater, which previously Accommodating 1,100 guests, it now has a 616-seat auditorium, plus a 78-seat screening room named after director Steven Spielberg.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Netflix purchased the historic theater, designed by Sid Grauman, which held the premiere of Cecil B. DeMille's 1923 silent film. The ten Commandments. The broadcast company assures conservationists and movie fans of the intention to uphold the best interests of the community. The deal is estimated to be worth tens of millions. In an interview, Nicita revealed about the Netflix deal,

"The purchase will provide the organization with a much-needed cash inflow to fund a venue renovation and put more of its feature programming, including questions and answers from filmmakers and film festivals. The nonprofit may even reach out to filmmakers. for events, rather than trying to catch them while they're in town. "

While not the most obvious marriage, it makes sense for Netflix to buy a physical theater to present future releases, as well as maintain a story that some critics say it challenges. Netflix assured that American Cinematique would continue to manage the theaters, presenting screenings on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The sale brings the streaming platform closer to established filmmakers and new talent by offering a high-profile venue to showcase their work.

The purchase of the Egyptian creates a way for Netflix to engage with a long history of movies and contribute to its preservation. The act of buying not only a theater, which produces a base of operations to launch productions, but the accompanying story also adds a level of credibility to its place in the film industry. The sale represents the bridge of traditions with the future of television and cinema.

