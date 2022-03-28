Netflix fans were left heartbroken yesterday when the streaming service announced that Archive 81 was canceled. The sci-fi series, which had only been released a few weeks ago, quickly gained a following for its unique story and characters. In a statement released on social media, Netflix said that they “made the difficult decision to cancel Archive 81 due to low viewership.”

Fans of the show took to social media to express their disappointment, with many saying that Archive 81 was one of the best new shows on Netflix. Some even started a petition to try and get the streaming service to change its mind. It’s unclear if their efforts will be successful, but for now, it looks like Archive 81 is gone for good.

Why did Netflix cancel Archive 81?

Archive 81 was a horror docu-series that followed Dan. A sound archivist discovers a series of unsettling tapes while working on a project for his new employer. The show was praised by critics for its atmospheric and haunting story. But it seems that not enough viewers tuned in to keep it going.

In today’s age of Peak TV, it’s becoming increasingly difficult for shows to stand out and find an audience. With so many options available, it’s not surprising that some great shows get lost in the shuffle. That seems to be what happened with Archive 81.

What is Archive 81 all about?

The series was created by Mika McKinnon and marshall Elliott, who also served as executive producers. McKinnon is a Canadian science writer, television producer, and actor best known for her work on the Syfy series Lost Girl. Elliott is a Canadian film and television editor who has worked on shows like Murdoch Mysteries and Orphan Black. Archive 81 was filmed in Montreal, Canada

FRIENDS. Tomorrow we launch ARCHIVE 81. I'm so excited for everyone to see this show. We hope you enjoy the ride! #Archive81Netflix pic.twitter.com/DxDe8y2y86 — rebecca sonnenshine (@rsonnenshine) January 14, 2022

Who is the cast of Archive 81?

The show starred Olivia Luccardi, who played the role of Melanie. Luccardi is an American actress best known for her work on Orange Is the New Black and It Follows. The cast also included Archive 81 creator Mika McKinnon in the role of Daphne, a researcher working with the Archive, and Dan Castellaneta, who voiced the character of Martin. Archive 81 was created by Mika McKinnon and Dan Castellaneta.

What is the cast saying about Archive 81?

Luccardi took to Twitter to express her disappointment, writing “I’m so heartbroken Archive 81 won’t have a third season. I loved playing Melanie and getting to work with such an incredible team. Thank you to everyone who watched and supported us.”

McKinnon also shared a statement on Twitter, writing “I’m so grateful for the opportunity to bring Archive 81 to life and for the amazing team that helped make it happen. I’m sad we won’t be able to continue telling stories in this world, but I’m so proud of what we made.” Castellaneta has not yet publicly commented on the cancellation of Archive 81.