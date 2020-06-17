Netflix CEO donates $ 120 million to HBCUs in an effort to & # 39; reverse generations of inequality & # 39;







Reed Hastings, the CEO of Netflix, and his wife Patty Quillin, said Wednesday that they will donate $ 40 million to Morehouse College, $ 40 million to Spelman College and $ 40 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF).

"We have supported these three extraordinary institutions for the past several years because we believe that investing in the education of black youth is one of the best ways to invest in the future of the United States," Hastings and Quillin said in a statement. "We both had the privilege of an excellent education and want to help more students, particularly students of color, get off to the same start in life."

Both said HBCUs "have a tremendous record, but are at a disadvantage when it comes to giving."

"In general, white capital flows to predominantly white institutions, perpetuating the isolation of capital," they said. "We hope this additional $ 120 million donation will help more black students fulfill their dreams."

They asked others to also support these institutions to help "reverse generations of inequity in our country."

HBCUs tend to be less financially stable than other institutions

HBCUs generally tend to have less financial security than predominantly white institutions, or PWIs. Within the public and private sectors, HBCU endowments lag behind PWIs by at least 70%, according to a recent report by the American Council on Education. That same report also found that public HBCUs rely on federal, state, and local funds more than other public universities, as they tend to lack the large donors and significant secondary sources of income, such as bookstores, parking lots, and athletics, that other institutions can to have. All of this has been exasperated amid the coornavirus. HBCUs have been affected worse than other universities, with Quinton Ross, president of Alabama State University, predicting a loss of millions for ASU alone. And HBCU students borrow more than their peers at other universities; For HBCU students, the median cumulative federal loan debt is nearly double, according to the report. Part of what makes the donation to Morehouse so important is that it will fund at least 200 students to graduate debt-free, the university said in a statement. The average Morehouse student has debts between $ 33,000 and $ 40,000.

Netflix: & # 39; to be silent is to be an accomplice & # 39;

The Hastings and Quillin donation is Netflix's latest effort to help support the black community following national protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd, 46, died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May. After the video of his death came to light, it sparked a global movement for justice and an end to police brutality. On May 30, Netflix tweeted its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, becoming one of the first entertainment giants to take a stand amid protests. "To be silent is to be complicit", Netflix tweeted from your primary account. "Black lives matter. We have a platform and we have a duty for our black members, employees, creators and talents to report." The tweet received over a million likes. Hastings too donated $ 1 million to the Center for Police Equity "Great organization that has been working on this big problem for a decade," Hastings tweeted on June 2 , linked to a Policing Equity tweet that announced their donation. He urged people to watch a TED talk from Dr. Phil Goff, who "works in police departments to help make public safety more equitable and less deadly," according to TED Talks. Earlier this week, Netflix said it will donate $ 5 million "to organizations dedicated to creating opportunities for black creators, black youth, and black-owned businesses, including Ghetto Film School, Black Public Media, and Colin Kaepernick & # 39; s Know Your Rights Camp, "Variety reported. According to the outlet, Netflix also matches all employee donations to 200%.






