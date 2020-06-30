Netflix – CNN





The streaming service announced plans to deposit 2% of its cash, or an estimated $ 100 million, with black-owned financial institutions and community development organizations, which have a better track record of lending to minority borrowers than consumer banks. conventional.

Minority-owned banks and credit unions account for only 1% of total commercial banking assets in the United States.

"We believe that bringing more capital to these communities can make a significant difference for the people and businesses that comprise them, helping more families buy their first home or save for college, and for smaller businesses to start or grow," he said. Netflix in a statement.

As part of the initiative, the company is also investing $ 25 million in the New York-based Local Initiatives Support Corporation, a development finance company with 35 offices across the country that supports black entrepreneurs in a variety of businesses.