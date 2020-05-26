Netflix did not censor Back to the Future 2, Universal did

Back to the Future 2 writer Bob Gale reveals that Universal provided Netflix with the censored version of the movie, so the broadcaster is not to blame.

Back to the future Part II Writer Bob Gale tells fans that Universal is responsible for the controversial censored version, not Netflix where it aired. First Return to the future released in 1985, directed and co-written by Robert Zemeckis, and grossed over $ 350 million at the box office. The film starred Canadian-American actor Michael J. Fox as Marty McFly, a time-traveling boy until 1955. He is joined by his eccentric friend, scientist Emmett "Doc" Brown (Christopher Lloyd) in the now iconic Delorean modified. Lea Thompson plays Marty's mother in the past and present, thanks to prosthetics, as Crispin Glover in the role of George McFly, Marty's father.

Although initially conceived as an independent film, popularity led to a franchise that continued with Back to the future Part II in 1989, he filmed consecutively with the third installment. Back to the future Part III released the following year, in 1990. Some consider that the second film is not only one of the best works of Zemeckis, but one of the best sequels of all time. Gale wrote most of the first draft for Part II alone, while Zemeckis completed work on Who Killed Roger Rabbit ?. Construction of the pre-production set and development of compelling aging prosthetics took around two years before main filming began.

Gale spoke to THR over an edited version of Back to the future Part II broadcast on Netflix. The altered scene appears when Marty finds the French lingerie magazine, Oh la La, inside the sports jacket almanac. In the censored version, the scene is shortened and the magazine cover is not shown. The almanac becomes an important point in the plot of the film, so cutting two lines that provide the context for the film to edit the magazine cover is a problem.





However, Gale revealed that the censorship was the work of the film's original distributor, Universal Pictures, who provided Netflix with that version. Neither Gale nor Zemeckis knew that the cut existed until it appeared on Netflix. The writer emphasized that Netflix does not edit movies from other studios and did not blame them for the situation. He also explained that it was a foreign version of the film. "for a country that had a problem with the cover of Oh La La magazine."Gale even went one step further and asked that Universal destroy that version of Back to the future Part II.

The editions seemed surprising when they were first announced, as Netflix is ​​not known for retaining graphic or sexual content. The truth that the cut came from Universal, used for foreign distribution, makes much more sense. While one might think about editing the cover to make the film "more family friendly", removing the two lines that frame the discovery of the almanac and its role in the film is detrimental to consuming fans. Back to the future Part II for the first time. Experience underscores the control of directors' work studies, as well as the ability to alter a finished product and potentially alter its legacy. Netflix now has the original, unedited versions of all three streaming movies.

